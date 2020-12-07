Aubrey Plaza Reveals Kristen Stewart & 'A Bunch Of People' Got COVID-19 While Filming Happiest Season!

Remember all the way back at the beginning of 2020, when we barely knew what coronavirus was? Apparently, Kristen Stewart was finding out pretty intimately.

News of the Twilight star’s coronavirus diagnosis came from an unexpected source: her Happiest Season co-star Aubrey Plaza. During an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the actress revealed that the disease made an early appearance on the set of the Christmas rom-com.

Related: Multiple RHOBH Stars Have COVID Amid Production Shutdown!

When Stephen Colbert noted the film was shot in February “before COVID,” the Parks and Recreation alum replied:

“Yes, right before COVID. In fact, like, COVID was on our set. Kristen got sick but we didn’t know.”

The host expressed surprise at the “breaking news,” and Aubrey admitted:

“A lot of people got sick. It was the last week of February. So people were starting — it was like that zone where people were starting to talk about coronavirus, but people were kind of laughing about it. No one understood how serious it was. But I think a bunch of people on our set got sick. I didn’t, thank god.”

The 36-year-old recalled leaving Pittsburgh, where they filmed the Hulu production, as conversation about coronavirus began gaining steam. She shared:

“When I was leaving the set and going to the airport, probably on like, February 29th or something, I said to one of the transpo guys, I was like, ‘Do you think I should be worried about this virus thing? Like, what’s going on with this thing?’ And he went, ‘It’s already here.’ And I was like, ‘…what?’ He’s like, ‘Oh that s**t’s been in Pittsburgh for a long time.’ And I was like, ‘Jeez, alright.’ Anyway, he was right. Joey. Who knew?”

Related: Letitia Wright Called Out For Sharing COVID Anti-Vaxxer Video!

Not playing KStew’s love interest may have saved Aubrey from a nasty illness (we assume it would be a lot easier to infect someone if you have to do several takes of kissing your co-star). But that didn’t stop her or the fans from shipping their characters together. Asked about her character Riley ending up with Kristen’s Abby, she said:

“Look, I wanted it too, OK? I’m not going to lie, I wanted it too, very badly. But I didn’t write the thing, and I didn’t direct the thing. I just showed up, did my job and got out of there. There are some things you just don’t have control over. But I’m not giving up hope for Riley. I think she’s got a bright future ahead.”

Maybe someday — when it’s safe — we’ll get the Aubrey Plaza/Kristen Stewart romance we deserve!

Ch-ch-check out her appearance on Colbert (below):

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Nicky Nelson]