Austin Butler FINALLY Credits Ex Vanessa Hudgens With Life-Changing Elvis Role!

Austin Butler would like to thank… Vanessa Hudgens.

ICYMI, the 31-year-old actor sat down with The Hollywood Reporter’s Actor Roundtable this month, where he recalled the moment “a friend” basically manifested him playing Elvis Presley after hearing him sing a Christmas song by the iconic musician. However, it wasn’t just a pal who put the part in the universe for him. It was his former longtime girlfriend, Vanessa. She even told the same story about how Austin got the part on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2019.

So naturally, many social media users were scratching their heads and questioning why Austin tried to scrub the actress from the story, especially considering people have heard it before. Some even slammed him for not giving Vanessa any credit, since the movie has been a massive success for him, even earning him his first Golden Globe award and Oscar nomination. But it looks like The Carrie Diaries star has seen the error of his ways and finally given credit where credit is due.

In an interview with The Los Angeles Times published on Tuesday, Austin confessed Vanessa was the person who encouraged him to go out for the role in Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis. He said:

“I was with my partner at the time. We’d been together for so long and she had this sort of clairvoyant moment and so I really, I owe her a lot for believing in me.”

In the words of Lizzo, it’s about damn time! LOLz! Vanessa hasn’t responded to her ex-boyfriend’s latest remarks. However, she hasn’t been afraid to throw some shade at him – so we’ll see if she takes a moment to react soon!

