Vanessa Hudgens Shades The F**K Outta Ex Austin Butler!!

Vanessa Hudgens is making it clear how she feels about her ex Austin Butler‘s accent change!

As you know, the Hollywood hunk has been getting lots of attention for STILL speaking in Elvis Presley‘s signature Memphis accent — he explained this summer he spent nearly two years speaking like that for his portrayal in Elvis and it’s changed his “muscular habits.” It doesn’t look like his ex girlfriend is too fond of it, however…

On Thursday Page Six revealed Austin’s vocal coach said his accent is “genuine” and “might remain forever” — clearly as a response to the hate he’s been getting for continuing to speak in the voice. When a social media user posted the story to Instagram, Vanessa quickly liked the post and commented with some SHADE! In a screenshot captured by Pop Crave, the actress wrote:

“Crying”

Yeesh!

Someone clearly isn’t a fan of his smooth southern voice. Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Vanessa Hudgens reacts to news story about ex Austin Butler’s ‘Elvis’ accent being ‘genuine’: “Crying” pic.twitter.com/940VnkbWRo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 19, 2023

This news comes after the 34-year-old’s fans were seriously not happy hearing the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star refer to her as just “a friend” while telling the story of how his role as The King came to be. Maybe she’s not happy about it either? Hmm…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Is there trouble brewing between these exes? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

