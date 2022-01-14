Ava Phillippe Slams ‘Hateful Comments’ Since Opening Up About Her Sexuality

Ava Phillippe won’t stand for any hate comments!

The 22-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon is addressing the awful messages she received in the comments of her post since opening up about her sexuality earlier in the week. She also warned her followers that she plans on blocking anyone who feels the need to leave unnecessary, “bigoted” remarks towards her, writing on Instagram Stories:

“Quick reminder. I can & will block profiles commenting bigoted/hateful messages under my posts. My Instagram profile is not a place for cruelty/hate speech & I intend to do what I can to keep it that way. Peace & love.”

While Ava did not point out any specific messages, her post comes after she shared that she’s “attracted to…people” when someone asked if she likes boys or girls, adding that “gender is whatever.” Yesssss!!! As far as we know, it sounds like she is currently dating Owen Mahoney, whom she met at UC Berkeley. Speaking with E! News’ Daily Pop, Ava previously opened up about her approach towards social media, explaining that she tries to “be real with people as much as is possible” about everything from her love life to her family:

“We do see a lot of the falsified sides or the facades, and it’s just not completely true of everyone, and I think a little truth is good sometimes. People that are able to be that honest and tap into that empathy in such a real way, there’s nothing like it to me. My friends, I think they all have their own ways of doing it, I love that about them. And in my romantic life it’s also important, for sure.”

So, please take the hint haters, and back off from the hate comments towards Ava!

