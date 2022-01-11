Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Comes Out About Her Sexuality

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe‘s daughter Ava Phillippe is speaking her truth!

The 22-year-old model got candid about her love life during an Instagram Q&A with fans late last week! When a follower asked if she likes “boys or girls,” Ava revealed:

“I’m attracted to… people! (Gender is whatever).”

Amazing! Last we heard, Ava was in a relationship with Owen Mahoney, whom she met at UC Berkeley, but it’s unclear if the pair is still together. They were last seen together over the summer when they shocked the internet with pictures that looked identical to Reese and Ryan back in the day.

The college student is the oldest of Reese’s children. The actress also shares 18-year-old Deacon with Ryan and 9-year-old Tennessee with her husband Jim Toth. The momma has been open about her opinions on LGBTQ issues in the past.

In an episode of ​​Variety‘s Actors on Actors series in June 2020, the 45-year-old told Legally Blonde 2 co-star Regina King that she “didn’t understand what homosexuality was” until she first moved to Los Angeles, explaining:

“No one spoke to me about sexuality when I was a teenager. I didn’t understand what homosexuality was. My grandparents didn’t explain it, my parents didn’t explain it. I had to learn from somebody I met on an audition in Los Angeles.”

Hah! Well, at least she learned eventually! The Louisiana native has gone on to incorporate discussions of homosexuality into her projects, including Little Fires Everywhere. We bet that’s only made her more understanding of her own daughter’s sexuality!

While speaking to InStyle in October 2020, The Morning Show star reflected on how “odd” her children’s upbringing is to her own because of fame, saying:

“It’s an odd situation because I didn’t grow up famous. So [Ava is] living an experience that I did not have, and so are my sons. We are lucky enough to have friends who grew up in Hollywood and can help give them advice on how to navigate.”

She’s never sounded worried though, adding:

“Ava is so down-to-earth. She wants to do great things in the world. She’s studying and learning and trying to find herself. It’s a big thing in life to try different things and figure out what is really your path.”

Seems like she’s well on her way to figuring herself out! Love it!

