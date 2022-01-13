Lisa Bonet Hinted At Breakup With Jason Momoa Weeks Before The Announcement

Lisa Bonet is going through an “epic transition.”

As we previously reported, the actress and her husband Jason Momoa announced their breakup via an Instagram post on Wednesday. The couple, who share two children, had been together for 17 years. In their announcement, they wrote about feeling “the squeeze and changes of these transformational times” and wrote that “A revolution is unfolding” within their family as well as the world.

Innerestingly, the Cosby Show alum used a lot of the same language from this breakup statement in her conversation with BFF Marisa Tomei for Interview Magazine — weeks before the split was announced.

Referencing the current political and cultural moment as the “epic transition,” Lisa reflected:

“The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze. If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer. Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”

“Feeling the squeeze” of the revolution — sound familiar? We obviously don’t know the parents’ exact date of separation, but she was clearly ruminating on these ideas for a while now.

Asked by her friend “what’s calling” her these days, the 54-year-old replied:

“Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty. We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, Zoë Kravitz’s momma mused about “allowing for joy” in life and “how our culture defines worth.” Speaking about meditation, she observed:

“​​The more still we are, the more clearly the guidance comes through in these very uncertain times.”

Although they might be the first to have put it in such poetic language, Lisa and Jason are far from the only couple to have felt the “squeeze” of such “uncertain times” during the coronavirus pandemic. We’ve seen a LOT of splits over the last couple years (including Lisa’s own daughter, who broke up with husband Karl Glusman after just 18 months of marriage).

While we’re sad to see the end of such an iconic couple, we have to appreciate the thoughtful meditation on love and transformation. And of course we’re glad to see their “devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children.” Wishing both of them the best of luck in this new chapter.

