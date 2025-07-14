Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor Of Sending Her Nude Photos -- Then Threatening Her Not To Tell!

Azealia Banks is going IN on Conor McGregor!

The rapper popped up on X (Twitter) on Monday to accuse the MMA fighter of sending her several unsolicited explicit images. Yeah. D**k pics. Sooooo yep! We’ve got another Azealia-involved social media fight on our hands here, y’all.

But y’all… she brought receipts!

Related: Bebe Rexha And Azealia Banks FIGHTING! Who Is In The Wrong Here?

Azealia accused the Irish athlete of sending her unrequested nudes — on his 37th birthday, no less! In a since-deleted post about how this has been going on for a while, the Luxury songstress wrote:

“Me and Conor McGregor have been sending each other unsolicited nudes since 2016. LOL. I have never met the leprechaun but today is his birthday and he wants everyone to make a wish and blow out the candle.”

She then ripped MAGA in her reveal, noting how many are closeted:

“Funny how big of closet maga bait that was … Men are so homo and obsessed with d**k it’s not even funny.”

It wouldn’t be an Azealia feud without a little soupçon of homophobia, right?

But then… there really were pics!!! The 34-year-old recording artist shared two NSFW pics McGregor reportedly sent her way. And not only does peen feature VERY prominently in the pics, but Conor also appears to have THREATENED Azealia not to rat him out (uh, to his fiancée Dee Devlin?! Or the whole world?!) for sending them in the first place. Seriously!

Along with one pic, McGregor allegedly wrote:

“Don’t be a rat cos all rats get caught”

And along with the other, he wrote “lifting weights” … with a weight strapped to his d**k!!! Yes, really!!!

In the caption of her since-deleted post revealing all this, Banks wrote:

“How you gonna send a bitch crooked d**k pics then threaten her not to tell?”

She then tagged the UFC superstar and added:

“Do you know who the f**k I am?”

Hours after Banks posted the shocking pics, they were pulled from Elon Musk‘s social media site for violating its TOS… but you can still catch a glimpse to see what everyone is talking about (below):

Conor McGregor was leaked & exposed after allegedly sending explicit photos to artist Azealia Banks pic.twitter.com/b5b0iknqb4 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 14, 2025

DAMN!!!

But even though the peen shots are gone, Banks’ follow-up posts are still live!

After posting the aforementioned pics, she went off with a run at Conor’s Irish heritage. She delivered some jaw-dropping remarks, and also made fun of him for having “woke up early” to send the DMs:

“How are you really going to sexually harass me with the potato farmer d**k then threaten me not to tell??? Honey … ain’t u trying to be the president of Ireland what is it giving fam? Use some f**king sunscreen damn.”

The motherfucker woke up early LOL. pic.twitter.com/xRS4rUxMvi — Azealia Banks (@azealiaslacewig) July 14, 2025

After the pics went viral, Page Six reports McGregor unfollowed Azealia on social media. Which, hey, we probably would have too after that call-out. LOLz!

Related: Kylie Kelce Breastfeeds In Public — And She Doesn’t Care What You Think!

FWIW, this unsolicited d**k pic debacle comes just a few months after Conor was ordered to pay the equivalent of about $230,000 to a woman who’d accused him of rape. That one was back in Ireland — he’s also facing an ongoing legal case in the US, where he’s been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a bathroom at a Miami sports arena.

Oh, and also!!! Simultaneous to this Azealia affair, new pics are going around showing McGregor kissing an unknown woman on a Florida beach with his aforementioned fiancée Devlin nowhere to be found. Not great!

Reactions, y’all?? Drop ’em (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]