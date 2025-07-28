Azealia Banks DEFENDS The Idea Of Trump Having Sex With 13-Year-Old Girls: 'I'm Honestly Not Surprised Or Mad'

The most fringe elements of Donald Trump‘s cultish fan club have already moved on to the next stage of their Jeffrey Epstein grief: acceptance.

The President and his handpicked, ultra-loyal DOJ and FBI leaders made clear this month that they were NEVER going to release the Epstein files. In fact, Trump himself told everyone to stop talking about his old pal Epstein — and said he didn’t want the support of MAGA who still wanted the truth about it.

Plenty of his fans clearly think participation in underage sex trafficking is worse than shooting someone on 5th Avenue, because they are NOT letting it go. And his sus behavior about it has already lost him plenty of supporters. But as always, quite a few fell in line. One of Trump’s loudest defenders, Azealia Banks, isn’t afraid to jump to the next logical step of Trump support: defending sex with underage girls.

Related: Trump Is About To Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell… In Return For Her Saying..?

At this point it’s hard to hold on to any faith that Trump didn’t have anything to do with Epstein’s victimization of young girls. After all, when you look at it all together — Trump saying Jeff “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side,” the stories about them partying with young models together, Trump riding on the “Lolita Express” multiple times, Trump promoting the attorneys who protected Epstein… and now telling everyone to shut up about it? It sure looks like he’s guilty.

Azealia agrees, apparently. And she’s defending him anyway!

On Saturday she began a wild rant in which she seemingly took the position that she believed the worst about Trump — perhaps even the harrowing resurfaced accusations that he raped a 13-year-old named Katie Johnson — but didn’t think we should be upset about it?? She tweeted:

“Ok in Donald Trumps defense – f**king 14 year old girls was really only made a social taboo in the 1990’s.”

Sorry, WHAT?!?

Look, we know the history of society’s view on young women and their ability to consent (or anyone caring whether they do) is horrible. But this is wildly revisionist history. We were alive in the ’90s, and it was NOT totally chill for grown men to be having sex with 14-year-olds back then. That’s wild. It’s upsetting how long it took for the legal age of consent to be raised in some places, but the common view was much more progressive. Hell, that book Lolita — about the professor hooking up with the 12-year-old girl? — that came out in the ’50s, and it was a scandal then. Most publishers refused to touch it based on the subject matter. So yes, this was “taboo” long before the ’90s.

Anyway, she went on to write:

“My grandmother was born in 1927 and had her first child when she was 12. Teenage pregnancy only become frowned upon with the rise of Jerry Springer and I also can be honest about the fact that I was old enough to choose, seduce and decide to f**k grown ass men when I was 15. I really don’t get why women are fronting like they weren’t f**king 40 year olds at 15 like come on now.”

That is… an argument. We think Azealia might be surprised how most other women would react to that statement — maybe in a way she’s not ready to hear.

But the most illuminating statement in the whole wild post? She says not only does she believe Trump was involved in having sex with underage girls, she’s “not surprised.” Well, on that at least we can agree, considering all the man’s public statements about young girls, about pageant contestants, about his own daughter. The big difference? Azealia isn’t “mad at Trump” about it. WHAT?!

“I’m honestly not surprised or mad at Trump for getting some 15-year-old p***y because those were the times.”

“Those were the times”? JFC. First off, no those were not the times. Hell, even by her own logic! These allegations are about events that happened in the ’90s and early 2000s. What a horrifying thing to say! She ended with:

“Goodnight USA for f**king ever. Now… if he was f**king a TEN YEAR OLD???? … We have a problem. But if the girls were 13+, – who cares move on”

“Who cares move on”… In the very worst allegation ever made against Donald Trump, the girls were 13. So we have to assume she’s referencing Katie Johnson when she says this. And her response to that story is “who cares move on”?? Katie said he tied her to a bed at Epstein’s place and forcibly raped her. It’s one thing to not believe that happened. It’s another to accept that Trump and Epstein were having sex with 13-year-olds and to just shrug your shoulders.

Innerestingly she deleted that tweet. But didn’t apologize or anything. She kept fighting with commenters, like one who reasonably read from her post:

“To be fair, you’re the one who’s said you think trump did have sex with children but that it’s OK because it was the 90s.”

Azealia clarified:

“No, I didn’t say it was OKAY. I said – I’m not about to exhaust myself over some s**t one man did in the 90’s when SOCIETY DEEMED IT SOCIALLY ACCEPTABLE.”

Again, it was NOT socially acceptable. Also, you didn’t say it was OK, but also… not worth being upset about? Or doing anything about? Kinda does sound like you’re saying it’s OK. She then once again implied she believes Trump was having sex with 13-year-old girls as she jumped to some bizarre argument that “if we are going to try Donald Trump for getting 13 year old p***y in 1986” then every “white person in America with familial ties to slavery” would have to be prosecuted, too.

That makes no sense. No one is saying Eric Trump needs to be prosecuted for what Donald did, how did this become about descendants?? She just means that “it was the f**king times and society HAS to move on,” apparently.

Again, it was NOT the times. We cannot stress this enough. But she did seem to adopt Trump’s position that it’s a good thing to keep the Epstein files under wraps. When a commenter asked why they don’t just release it all, she said it’s “because the world will implode and that’s not good.” Ugh, if this is going to be MAGA’s new position — that if Trump is in the Epstein files and did have sex with kids, then who cares, let’s all move on? Then lord help them…

Azealia did return to X later to clarify/backtrack again, writing this time that she thinks “pedophilia is absolutely not okay” — we just need to “be realistic about social timelines in establishing new norms and taboos.” We guess some folks enlightened her on more details of the Epstein case generally or the Katie Johnson claims in specific because she also said:

“If he raped the kids okay – yes that is bad (we can accept that many of us are born of pedophilia and rape, but we also need to be careful about how WIDESPREAD instances of this type of s**t will hide behind the villanization of ONE American leader because GP seeks to stomp out ideology, while the same social lice are all In the liberal fur.”

She then went on quite the internet search as she listed instances of Democrat sex scandals with underage girls. Her point was, we think, to say, if we hold Donald Trump accountable, we have to hold all the pedophiles and rapists accountable, and that would be CRAZY.

Well, we don’t think that’s crazy. We actually think it’s crazy not to hold any of them accountable. As we have said the whole time, we are ALL FOR everyone who participated in Epstein’s underage sex trafficking ring being prosecuted. It’s been something we’ve long agreed with MAGA on. (That and being highly suspicious of Epstein’s conveniently timed prison death being a suicide.) We are not trying to protect Bill Clinton or any other Democrat. And we think — we hope and pray at this point — that the majority of Americans still agree with us on this. Even if it implicates Trump, even if it implicates Clinton, whether it implicates politicians we hate or ones we like, even if it implicates billionaires who run corporations whose products we like… The fallout is not our first concern. Our priority is the truth.

We aren’t going to change values like *being against pedophilia and child sex trafficking* to protect some individual politicians. That would be crazy. We don’t think throwing out names of other politicians who would go down if Trump did means we should back off the Epstein list. That would be crazy.

As for Azealia, she went right back to equating pedophilia with homosexuality because that’s where she’s at. Except she’s OK with excusing one of the two. And if she has to support a guy who had sex with 13-year-old girls in order to hurt the LGBTQ community, we guess that’s where she’s at.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Department of Justice.]