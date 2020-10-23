OMFG!!! Couple Names Daughter After Internet Provider For Free WiFi!

Offbeat baby names aren’t just fashionable — they can save you money, too! At least, that was the case for a couple in Switzerland who named their newborn baby after their WiFi provider.

According to reports, the Swiss internet provider Twifi has been running a promotion that promises customers free WiFi for 18 years — all they have to do is name their child Twifia or Twifius. As fate would have it, one couple from Graubünden decided that Twifia didn’t sound all that bad, so they took the internet company’s offer and officially gave their newborn daughter the name, according to local paper Blick. (That’s not her pictured btw!)

It might not be all that tragic for the kid, though, as her parents assigned Twifia as her middle name. Sneaky sneaky!

The father, who opted to remain anonymous, told the outlet he thought the promotion was a joke when he first found it on Facebook. But the idea of naming his kid after his WiFi company apparently grew on him over time!

He explained:

“The longer I thought about it, the more unique the name became for me. There are much worse names. And the more often we say ‘Twifia,’ the heartier the name sounds!”

You can make anything sound good if it means almost two decades of free WiFi!

After the man’s wife got on board, they apparently came up with a plan that would help them and little Twifia: all the money they’ll save by not paying for the internet for the next 18 years (about $66 a month) will go into a savings account for her. So, in the end, Twifia wins!

Noting that they hope their daughter will find the name “pretty cool” by then, her parents explained:

“She can use it to take a driving test or buy a car.”

Even if the company goes out of business before the baby’s 18th birthday, Twifia will still get her pay day. Twifi boss Philippe Fotsch told Blick that he’ll keep his word to the family, telling the outlet:

“I’ll be personally liable for it. It’s a matter of honor.”

It’s not too late for other parents to get in on this deal of a lifetime, either. According to the company’s website, the offer still stands, as long as parents are able to upload a photo of their child’s birth certificate issued by the register office.

Do U think more parents will jump on this opportunity, Perezcious readers? Would you name your kid Twifia or Twifius for 18 years of free WiFi?? Sound off in the comments (below)!

