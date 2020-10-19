Yolanda Hadid Gushes About Gigi & Zayn Malik’s Baby Girl With New Photo: ‘So Much Love And Joy’

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik‘s newborn has obviously captured the hearts of their family!

While the couple have been mum on details since the birth of their daughter — we still don’t have a name — at least grandma Yolanda Hadid is happy to gush about the sweet arrival! Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed how the little one has already stolen her heart.

Sharing a new pic of the tiny tot holding her hand, she wrote:

“My heart is expending [sic] with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above….. Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it”

As you can tell, Yolanda made sure to crop out her granddaughter’s face, something both Gigi and Zayn had done when sharing their first pics!

Guess the 56-year-old doesn’t want to get in trouble for sharing too much information, like she did when she confirmed her 25-year-old’s pregnancy! LOLz.

