Bachelor In Paradise Star Hasn't Walked In FOUR MONTHS Since Horrific Injury On The Show!

A Bachelor In Paradise contestant is re-living an awful incident that happened on the show — and its terrible aftermath!

On the most recent episode of the reality TV series, which aired on Monday night, Bachelor Nation fans watched as contestant Casey Woods stirred up drama on the beach. Then, to fellow contestants’ and viewers’ horror, he suddenly collapsed!

Woods’ injury came about after he went to tell fellow contestant Brittany Galvin that “pizzapreneur” Peter Izzo had been saying bad things about her. The drama was so tense at the time, apparently, that it caused Woods to fainted in the aftermath. Unfortunately he ended up seriously injuring his ankle. Now, it turns out Woods’ ankle still hasn’t healed properly.

Ugh!!

Speaking on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast’s latest ep this week, Woods explained how quickly and seriously the fainting spell overtook him on the sand:

“I’ve never had a fainting spell before… It honestly happened in a matter of seconds. The last thing I remember is turning to Rodney and saying, ‘I feel dizzy. I think I’m going to pass out.’ And then I woke up on the ground.”

So scary! And so disorienting! This poor guy!

After he woke back up, Woods looked down at his ankle — and he was horrified. On the podcast, he recalled:

“I open my eyes. I don’t realize that my ankle is just destroyed. I actually tried to get up and that’s when I say, ‘Oh my God.’ It looked like almost if you had wedged a football into my ankle.”

It was off to the hospital from there.

Thankfully, he was able to joke about it a bit. But still, it sounds like a truly terrible experience:

“They quickly put me in the ambulance, which I did not fit in. I’m 6’3″ and I literally had a third of my body hanging over. They had a sweet EMT holding my ankle and we had 30 minutes of unpaved roads. My leg is just going up and down. If it wasn’t so painful it would’ve been the funniest thing you’ve seen in a Zach Galifianakis movie or something. They have to put me under [to] do a reduction on my ankle, which is basically putting it back in place. They wrapped me up, put me in a splint, threw me on an airplane.”

Oh no!

After getting back to the States, Casey went to a specialist. The doctor determined he had broken all three bones in his ankle and needed extensive surgery to make things right again. Awful!

While waiting for the procedure, he recalled how much pain he was in — and how limited he was physically from doing literally anything. The reality TV veteran said:

“I had three weeks before I could even get surgery because the swelling was so bad. … [For] a little over a month, 23 hours a day [I was] in bed, leg up, couldn’t do anything. Thankfully, my loving parents took me in and took care of me in that time and I couldn’t be more grateful.”

Finally, after weeks to let the swelling subside, he underwent surgery. After that, he was finally given the clearance to return to his home in Miami, but the drama STILL didn’t end there. He had to have a second surgery! WTF?!

He explained how one of his ankle bones had healed incorrectly during the recovery process, necessitating a second procedure:

“About a week and a half ago I was expecting to get the news that I can start walking on a cane again. They did X-rays, they said, ‘One of your bones has shifted just a little bit and we really feel like we can make sure you’re 100 percent [in the] long run if we give you another surgery.'”

So he still hasn’t been able to walk?! Oh no!

Now, more than four months after the incident, the finish line is finally in sight. Casey is still in a cast, and he’s still using a knee scooter to get around. But the healing process is going fine, thankfully. And he’s grateful his injuries from the fainting spell weren’t far worse:

“The knee scooter is the accessory of the summer, now scooting into fall. Everyone’s loving it. Quite an unexpected turn of events and just really sad. But at the same time, thank God I didn’t hit my head on anything. When it comes to fainting you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

No kidding.

As for the dramatic on-air events that put in motion the terrible injury incident, it sounds like he has no qualms about doing what he did! Reflecting on the Brittany-Peter drama viewers saw on Monday night’s BiP ep, Woods said he still “100 percent” stands by his choice to alert Brittany that she was being slandered.

He explained:

“First of all, I heard Brittany’s story first hand, the fact that she was slandered before. I think she absolutely deserves a right to defend herself,” he said. “And by the way, she had the full right to not confront him if she felt like, ‘You know what? He’s going home anyway. I don’t want to make a bigger deal of it.’ That was 100 percent her choice.”

Well, as long as he doesn’t regret how it all happened, we suppose that’s good.

You can see him explain the whole thing (below):

Yeesh!! What a terrible injury.

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Bachelor Nation/YouTube/Casey Woods/Instagram]