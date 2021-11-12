Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman ‘Is In Love’ Again -- But Who Is Her Mystery Boyfriend?!

Andi Dorfman has found love again!

The former Bachelorette went Instagram official with her new boyfriend by sharing an adorable selfie on Wednesday. Unfortunately the guy isn’t looking as cute — because he’s facing the wrong way!

With the location set to Los Angeles, the picture showed Dorfman hugging her man close as the couple enjoyed the outdoors. Although the photo did not show the guy’s face, he was seen wearing an Atlanta Braves hat — a nod to Andi’s hometown. She wrote alongside an emoji of a red heart:

“Forever an ATL gal.”

Cute! Ch-ch-check out the new couple’s snapshot (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andi Dorfman (@andidorfman)

Why is the 34-year-old keeping this a mystery? More on that later…

Despite the reality star keeping the identity of her beau under wraps, friends and other Bachelor Nation alums still couldn’t help but celebrate the duo in the comments section. Jenna Ushkowitz gushed:

“Love this!”

Sports reporter Jamie Erdahl Buckman commented:

“Ohhhh hiiii happy and in love face.”

Amanda Stanton then expressed excitement for Dorfman, saying:

“Here for this.”

To which Andi replied:

“Double date ASAP? Please and thank you.”

Of course, there were also plenty of comments from fans who were curious about the mystery man in Andi’s life — including her cousin, 13 Reasons Why actress Tommy Dorfman, who asked:

“Now who is this?”

While the Single State Of Mind author hasn’t shared too many deets about the man, a source told Us Weekly on Thursday that they’ve been dating for “a few months” now.

As for the secrecy, the insider explained that Dorfman is just trying to “protect him as much as possible” since he isn’t in the public eye as much as she is:

“He’s not from the show or in the entertainment business at all so she’s making sure to protect him as much as possible but she’s super happy and finally feels she is in love. He really is the nicest guy and they are perfect for each other.”

Aw! She’s “in love”!!!

As those who’ve been following her journey to find love know, Dorfman got a second shot at finding love when she starred as the season 10 Bachelorette back in 2014 after competing for Juan Pablo Galavis’ heart on The Bachelor. She said “yes” to an engagement to contestant Josh Murray but called it off less than one year later, claiming he was emotionally abusive. While she overall “enjoyed doing” the series, the Andorfins founder confessed to the Hollywood Raw podcast in January that she does have one thing she would have done differently in the end:

“Honestly, if I had to pick a different person from my season it would not have been Nick [Viall], who was second. It would have been Chris Soules, who was third. He was my buddy, my friend. I really liked Nick and Josh. … Chris was like my safety blanket. He was the guy I could go on a date with and I knew that we would have a good time. There wasn’t a ton of pressure.”

So glad Andi finally found her perfect match! Reactions to her updated relationship status? Let us know in the comments (below)!

