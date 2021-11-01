Katie Thurston Breaks Down In Tears While Discussing Split From Bachelorette Winner Blake Moynes

Katie Thurston is doing what she does best following her split from Blake Moynes: she’s being honest about it!

The former Bachelorette star made a name for herself on the hit reality show by being open, honest, and real about her life, and even now that she’s moved on from that TV world, she’s not any less real than she was then.

Related: Clare Crawley And Dale Moss Split Up Again This Month — And Things Sound BAD This Time…

The 30-year-old San Diego resident took to Instagram over the weekend to open up a bit about the end of her relationship with Moynes just a few months after the pair officially got together at the culmination of the hit ABC show.

Speaking directly to the camera while holding her cat in a post published for her one million followers, Thurston said (below):

“Obviously a public relationship ending is a really s**ty thing to have to navigate, but you guys have been very kind and supportive and I just wanted to say thank you for being that way to me and to Blake, and for being understanding. I think a lot of people hold too much weight to things that don’t matter. I’m a big believer in your happiness. Your happiness is the most important thing, and that being said why would you not pursue that? I think a lot of people stay in relationships because they put so much time and effort into it and they keep waiting for new results thinking, ‘Once this happens it’ll change. Once we get engaged, once we get married, once we have kids, things’ll change, they’ll get better.’ Sometimes you don’t have to wait for a big thing.”

Not wrong! But does that low-key mean Blake was doing something she didn’t like, or didn’t approve of, and she knew now that it wouldn’t get better??

Hmmm…

And she continued:

“I think a lot of people are like, ‘Well, what really happened? What’s the big thing that happened with Katie and Blake?’ We were together for six months. Blake and I are very levelheaded and mature and we communicate very well on our thoughts. We just both knew if this is how our first six months was as a couple, going forward it was not going to be in our best interest for our happiness to stay together, and so we, as mentioned, mutually decided to part our ways.”

Wow! That seems… definitive!

Related: Zayn Malik’s Fam Has His Back On Instagram After Ugly Gigi Hadid Split, Yolanda Hadid Woes

Katie was quick to note that the ex-couple still works to “support each other,” and claimed that there’s “nothing but love and respect” for the duo. Even so, she was reflective about the end of it all and the chance to move on with her life — even as tears fell from her eyes at this point in the video:

“It’s a tough thing to navigate, because of course people question the authenticity of the love and the relationship. For those people passing judgment, I can only hope to be so lucky as you to find your forever love on the first try. Ending a relationship isn’t something new, ending an engagement isn’t something new, divorce is not something new. I think Blake and I were very fortunate enough to recognize things early and [we] made the best decision for us. That does come with its own challenges. We are still processing a lot of waves of emotion.”

Baring it all for the world to see. Ultimately, Katie said what we all (hopefully) know to be true, explaining that “at the end of the day, your happiness is what’s important.” And the 30-year-old summed things up from there, concluding:

“If something is taking that away from you — and that’s not even a dig at Blake, that’s a dig at what him and I were as partners — then we owe it to each other to step away, so that’s what we’re doing. I hope to continue to just get to know you guys as a community of people, and show you more of who I am through my lens, not through the lens of a franchise, not through the lens of Blake’s fiancée, but just me, as Katie. Hopefully, once I kind of get back in the swing of things, you’ll see more about who I am and what I have to offer as a person … I’m still kind of figuring out my life here in San Diego.”

Well said!

Here’s the full clip (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Thurston (@thekatiethurston)

Katie is sure letting it all hang out on this one, and being as authentic and as open as possible. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share ’em down in the comments section (below)…

[Image via Katie Thurston/Instagram]