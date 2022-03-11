Bachelorette Alum Clint Arlis' Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The Bachelorette alum Clint Arlis’ cause of death has finally been revealed two months after his tragic death.

As you may recall, his family revealed the reality star, who competed on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of the reality series back in 2015, passed away in January at the age of just 34. And now, more details have been released about what happened.

Related: Former MLB Star Odalis Pérez Dead At 44

According to a press release obtained by Us Weekly, Arlis died by suicide by hanging:

“After evidence collection was finished, Mr. Arlis was released to the funeral home chosen by the next of kin. The investigation continued for several weeks after the date of death, including correspondence with the Batavia Police, family members, Mr. Arlis’ physicians, and toxicological results. Coroner Russell’s final cause of death was determined to be Asphyxiation by Hanging and the Manner was determined to be Suicide. Coroner Russell would like to remind the public to please be aware of the signs and symptoms of suicide and self-harm to those around us.”

In a coroner’s report obtained by Page Six, Arlis was said to be struggling with paranoia and even believed he was being watched before his death. It also stated he was having some issues with his current girlfriend, but his parents thought “things were getting better” after he moved back in with them. On the morning Arlis died, he was planning on working out at the local high school. We also learned he left a note behind on his dresser — so his family has known all along.

So incredibly sad…

Our hearts break for Clint’s family as they continue to mourn his loss.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

[Image via ABC News/YouTube]