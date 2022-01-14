Bachelorette Alum Dead At 34 As Show's Stars React: 'A Talented Person Who Was Taken From This World Far Too Soon'

A Bachelorette alum has passed away — and Bachelor Nation is reacting with shock and sadness.

Clint Arlis, who competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe‘s heart on the 11th season of the popular reality TV show back in 2015, passed away earlier this week, according to his family. He was just 34 years old.

Clint’s sister Taylor revealed the awful news on Facebook, explaining that Clint died on Tuesday morning. She wrote:

“It is with great sadness, to tell you that my family has lost my best friend and older brother Clint on the morning of January 11th. Please respect our family’s privacy as we try to cope with this great loss.”

She further said that details of the memorial service would follow soon. She did not give any insight into a possible cause of death.

Arlis had a memorable moment on air while pursuing Kaitlyn’s heart with his funny saying “villains gotta vill” in reference to some of the show’s more nefarious competitive elements. He was eventually eliminated in the third episode of the 2015 series, after a notable friendship was forged with fellow contestant JJ Lane.

Beyond that, co-stars and other Bachelor Nation alums remembered him as a kind, caring person.

Nick Viall, who first met Clint while the pair competed on Kaitlyn’s season, took to Twitter to share his grief on Thursday afternoon, writing:

“Just heard about the passing of Clint Arlis. I got a chance to get know Clint a little after our time on Kaitlyns season and I always enjoy are time and conversations. A very kind, unique, and talented person who was taken from this world far too soon. RIP Clint”

Kaitlyn was clearly shaken in her tribute to the architectural engineer.

Speaking out in an Instagram Stories video late on Thursday night, the Canadian-born reality TV star shared the news but explained she did not know anything about the circumstances of his death. She alluded to her elimination of the former amateur wrestler, too, saying:

“This is an Instagram Story I did not think I’d be doing tonight. Clint, who was on my season of The Bachelorette. I’m gonna say tragically, he’s tragically passed. 34 years old. I’m not sure what happened, how it happened. … Even though things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show to today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person. From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family, Clint was very well respected in his world.”

So sad.

It must be an unsettling feeling. Though it’s nothing compared to what Clint’s closest family, friends, and loved ones are going through right now, of course.

His former wrestling coach, Scott Bayer, confirmed Clint’s passing in a separate public announcement on Thursday afternoon. The coach grieved the loss for the former reality TV star’s parents, Tom and Jamie, sister Taylor, and brother Logan.

Bayer wrote:

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of profound loss that we announce the death of one of the Batavia Wrestling Program’s All-Time greats … He was [a] talented artist with a sharp wit, a sardonic sense of humor and palpable authenticity. The heartfelt speech he dedicated to his dad at his retirement celebration made me proud to know both of them.”

So awful.

Sending all of our love to Clint’s family and friends as they mourn his tragic passing.

R.I.P.

