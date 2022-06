We’re late to the new Bad Bunny album, but we finally showed up – just in time for the summer!

And we’ve been playing Despues De La Playa over and over and over again!

The song starts off as your typical Bad Bunny jam, but then it switches up and turns into a master class in merengue!

Merengue never goes out of style!

THE ENERGY!!!!!!

Check it out above!

