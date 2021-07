Dua Lipa and BANKS are the two artists we’ve never seen in concert before that we are most wanting to attend! While we have to wait for new music from Dua – BANKS just blessed us with a new bop!

She. Always. Delivers.

Don’t think she’s ever released anything we don’t like!!!

The QUEEN of dark pop!

Check out The Devil above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from BANKS!