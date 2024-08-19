Barry Keoghan Offers Rare Look At 2-Year-Old Son Brando!

Barry Keoghan is a proud dad!

The Saltburn actor shared the most adorable selfie with his cute AF 2-year-old-son Brando over the weekend — who Barry says is giving him a run for his money!

In the photo, Brando plays with a dinosaur toy while gazing into the camera just like his poppa! But, like, really — JUST like his poppa! They have the same exact eyes! Take a look (below):

So cute!

The Irish actor hilariously captioned the upload:

“He’s more of a charmer than i am. Our wee Brando”

Adorbz!

Barry welcomed the little guy with ex Alyson Kierans in 2022, after which the pair reportedly split sometime in 2023. He then moved on with pop star Sabrina Carpenter, although we’ve all heard how that’s been going lately… yeah…

Anyways, reactions to the cute photo Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments down below!

