Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan Reportedly Split Up! Was THIS The Reason They Couldn't Last??

Sabrina Carpenter has had enough of boyfriend Barry Keoghan — and dumped him! Yes, just days after she gushed all about him, the end of the relationship is supposedly here! Really?? Hmmm…

That’s the new claim being made this weekend, at least. First reported widely by The Sun after the gossip account DeuxMoi picked up on anonymous chatter that the pair had allegedly split up, it sounds like things are supposedly over between the pop star and the Saltburn actor. And is it because he wouldn’t stop partying??

Per The Sun‘s reporting, the 25-year-old crooner and the 31-year-old thespian actually split up almost three weeks ago! WHAT?!

And the reason behind the apparent split is supposedly very cut-and-dry: Sabrina got sick of Barry’s hard-partying ways! That outlet reported news from insiders who claimed Carpenter was tired of the Irish actor behaving like an “idiot” while he was drinking. The insider explained:

“Barry acts like an idiot when he is drunk and Sabrina was getting increasingly frustrated. He has always been a party animal and Sabrina was fed up with his antics. She is soaring in the charts and is putting herself first as she gears up for her tour next month.”

And so, she supposedly cut him loose. Wow!

FWIW, as we noted up top, DeuxMoi previously shared an anonymous tip claiming the stars had parted ways back on Friday. But hours after the DeuxMoi tip came through, Barry went on Instagram and double-tapped the like button on a post on Carpenter’s page of her wearing some super-sexy lingerie. So, if this split really is real, his online activity would be interesting, wouldn’t it?!

As you no doubt know, these two have been together for a few months now. Carpenter even declared in a Vanity Fair interview back in June that she was “in love for the first time” amid the romance with the Oscar nominee. So, this would be quite the turnaround from that highest of highs! If this breakup report is really true…

As MailOnline and others note, there’s been no confirmation or denial from either star’s camps yet. And like we said, considering it wasn’t very long ago now that Sabrina was singing his praises, we are a little skeptical. Especially about this claim that the split happened a few weeks back. But alas! The source sounds pretty damn sure! Thoughts, y’all?? Share your takes down in the comments (below)!

