Chris Pratt Shares Rare Glimpse Of His & Ex Anna Faris’ Son Jack For 12th Birthday!

Chris Pratt is a proud poppa!

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate an exciting moment for his son Jack: his 12th birthday! While the father of two doesn’t typically post many pictures of his kiddos, he shared a carousel of cute shots from a father-son day at a farm with cows, sheep, and horses. Chris wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my wonderful son Jack. I thank God every day for you sweet boy. You are so smart, hilarious, kind, thoughtful, trustworthy and tough. I love you so much kiddo. Twelve!? I honestly can’t believe it.”

Awww! See how much Jack has grown (below):

Time flies!

Chris and ex-wife Anna Faris welcomed Jack back in 2012, but the pair later divorced in 2018. The Parks and Recreation star remarried with Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, and welcomed daughters Lyla and Eloise. They’re also currently expecting their third child together!

It’s good to see Chris and Jack sharing some precious moments together! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Chris Pratt/Instagram & Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube]