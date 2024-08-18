Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Glimpse Of His & Ex Anna Faris’ Son Jack For 12th Birthday! Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Baby #3! Chris Pratt Ignites Social Media Debate After Leaving Ex Anna Faris Out Of Mother's Day Tribute… AGAIN! Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Share Sweet Messages On 4-Year Anniversary: ‘Love Life With You’ Chris Pratt Gets DESTROYED Online For Not Acknowledging Anna Faris In Mother's Day Post! Ouch! Super Bowl 2023: All The Funniest & Heartwarming Big Game Commercials! Anna Faris Wanted To Leave Hollywood After Quitting Mom Anna Faris Reveals She's 'Getting Much Closer' With Chris Pratt's Second Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger! Anna Faris' Son Jack Made A Shocking NSFW Comment -- That He Learned From Her Movie! Anna Faris Accuses Late Beloved Director Of Shocking On-Set Behavior LOST Drama! Dominic Monaghan Finally Confirms Rumor Ex Evangeline Lilly Cheated On Him During Filming! Chris Pratt Cried Over 'F**ked Up' Backlash From Instagram Message About 'Healthy Daughter'

Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Glimpse Of His & Ex Anna Faris’ Son Jack For 12th Birthday!

Chris Pratt Shares Rare Glimpse Of His & Ex Anna Faris’ Son Jack For 12th Birthday!

Chris Pratt is a proud poppa!

The Guardians of the Galaxy star took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate an exciting moment for his son Jack: his 12th birthday! While the father of two doesn’t typically post many pictures of his kiddos, he shared a carousel of cute shots from a father-son day at a farm with cows, sheep, and horses. Chris wrote:

“Happy Birthday to my wonderful son Jack. I thank God every day for you sweet boy. You are so smart, hilarious, kind, thoughtful, trustworthy and tough. I love you so much kiddo. Twelve!? I honestly can’t believe it.”

Related: Heartbroken Violet Affleck Has Been Trying To Fix Dad Ben’s Marriage To Jennifer Lopez!

Awww! See how much Jack has grown (below):

Time flies!

Chris and ex-wife Anna Faris welcomed Jack back in 2012, but the pair later divorced in 2018. The Parks and Recreation star remarried with Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019, and welcomed daughters Lyla and Eloise. They’re also currently expecting their third child together!

It’s good to see Chris and Jack sharing some precious moments together! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Chris Pratt/Instagram & Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 18, 2024 13:45pm PDT

Share This