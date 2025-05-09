Beauty Influencer Got Weight Loss Surgery -- And Died Just Days Later...

Beauty influencer Valéria Pantoja has sadly passed away.

The Instagram star, known for her work with Botox and cosmetic fillers, boasted over 12,000 followers online. The beloved Brazilian social media star made lots of fun content featuring beauty recommendations, snaps from her travels, and pictures of her latest clients’ new looks. Unfortunately her beauty journey may have led to her death at the devastatingly young age of 24.

Over the weekend her family confirmed the tragic news. On her Stories, family members posted a statement in Portuguese, writing in the “note of condolence”:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Valéria Pantoja. She was a beloved person and leaves memories that will remain forever in our hearts. May God give strength and comfort to her family and friends at this difficult time.”

They went on to say they’ll be giving details on her funeral arrangements in the future:

“The family thanks you for your support. Information about the funeral and burial will be available soon.”

So, so sad. Our heart goes out to her loved ones. See the post (below):

In the comments of her final post, her followers grieved the loss, with some even sharing their own stories about Valéria:

“Rest in paradise. Gone too soon.” “This is gut wrenching, my thoughts and prayers are with your family during this immensely difficult time.” “How sad, my God ” “So young and beautiful ” “Omg wow….you made my lips perfect. ” “Thank you for every moment for every conversation, what comforts me is that I was able to say goodbye, I hugged you, and said “bye friend” as we always do… I love you friend, forever”

Heartbreaking.

As for what caused the young influencer’s cause of death, her family doesn’t seem to know just yet. Her sister-in-law confirmed — despite previous rumors — she did not die by suicide:

“She didn’t kill herself! She didn’t fall down the stairs! We still don’t know the cause, only after the autopsy! She was recovering from bariatric, she was very weak, got sick at dawn and ended up lifeless in the hospital. Please stop spreading lies!”

“Recovering from bariatric”? Bariatric surgeries include things like gastric bypass, gastric band, and sleeve gastrectomy. The main goal of these operations is to help aid weight loss. They can also “help normalize your metabolism, including blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol,” per the Mayo Clinic. They’ve also been known to help individuals struggling with metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease and diabetes.

It’s unclear why Valéria got the procedure or what complications she faced. But it sounds like the family thinks her passing was a result of the surgery. We hope the family can get answers soon…

R.I.P.

