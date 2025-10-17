Bella Hadid Reveals Why She Was ‘Struggling’ At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Sparking Fan Worry!

Got A Tip?

Bella Hadid Reveals Why She Was ‘Struggling’ At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show After Sparking Fan Concern!

Bella Hadid is addressing all the comments about her latest runway walk!

As you know, the model strutted her stuff down the catwalk for the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Wednesday night, killing it when she first appeared in a red lingerie set while Karol G performed. She looked so confident and incredible. However, her final walk? Fans felt something was really off!

Bella closed out the show in a silver-fringed bra with a matching bottom, completed with these massive white floral wings. She was stunning, as usual, but people thought she was “struggling” throughout her time on the runway. At several points, Gigi Hadid’s sister looked down at the stage, walked more slowly, and even held onto the straps of her wings for support. Take a look (below):

It just wasn’t the fierce strut fans expected from Bella, so they became very concerned! Many took to social media afterward to express their worries for the Yellowstone star, even questioning if her recent month-long hospitalization for Lyme’s disease treatment had anything to do with her tough performance. TikTok users commented:

“She was struggling.”

“i noticed she looked so sad”

“I thought she was gonna fall.”

“She might [have] almost died or she’s in survival mode.”

“I said something was so off with her last night I felt horrible she’s a rockstar so you know she’s human and feeling something”

“I think the wings were just heavy”

“so it wasnt just me lmao I thought she gonna fall”

“I also noticed that ! she usually doesn’t walks like that ! her expression was odd too.”

“i thought she’s going to faint. i almost cried”

“That’s insane ! Clearly she looks uncomfortable”

“When I saw it, I was like omg she looks so tired, she ateeee, but I felt so sorry for her, with her health and all”

Well, Bella saw the comment! She took to Instagram Stories this week to talk about her final walk and reminded everyone that the wings strapped to her back were NOT light as a feather! According to The Hollywood Reporter, she wrote in a since-deleted post:

“Ok we’re not going to pretend these wings weren’t 50 pounds but HOW BEAUTIFUL.”

Damn!

Look, Bella walked down that runway with heavy wings on her bag and in stiletto heels! That is not easy, and we honestly think she nailed it! But what are your thoughts on Bella’s final walk, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

Oct 17, 2025 11:30am PDT

