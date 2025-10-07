Channing Tatum Calls Out Jax Taylor For Being A Liar!! Here's Why...

Another day, another moment where Jax Taylor is getting called out for lying!

For years, the Vanderpump Rules alum claimed Channing Tatum was his first roommate when he moved to New York City to be a model. According to Jax, they were both signed to Ford, and the modeling agency squished the two guys into an apartment with a bunch of other aspiring models back in the early 2000s.

Brittany Cartwright‘s ex recalled to Rolling Stone back in May 2023:

“This was around 2002, and those agencies had apartments for models that were coming into town. They’re basically like dorm rooms with bunkbeds. A tiny room with bunkbeds and a bathroom. Channing was one of six guys in our room. Now, he got famous real quick. He did this Mountain Dew commercial where he flipped a car, and once he got that job he took off.”

Jax was right that the commercial launched Channing’s career. Amanda Bynes pushed for him to play her leading guy in She’s the Man after watching it. But the rest of the story? Complete BS, according to Channing! He said on SiriusXM‘s Andy Cohen Live on Monday:

“Absolutely not. I don’t think I ever roommated with him.”

The Magic Mike alum shared that he lived with several models at the beginning of his career — but never with Jax:

“They’ll throw you in a model house that has just like a bed. I got kicked out of my first model house. I got in a fight with one of the guys.”

LOLz! So Channing definitely remembers those days…

Wow. You’d think The Valley alum would know by now that the truth always comes out. What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you fall for Jax’s story? Let us know in the comments!

