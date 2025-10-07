Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Mariah Carey Reveals Whether She Does 'Know' Jennifer Lopez More Than 2 Decades After Saying Iconic Phrase! Feud Alert?? Ed Sheeran Reveals Shocking Way He Found Out About Friend Taylor Swift’s Engagement To Travis Kelce! Shocking New Allegations Against Kim Zolciak - Made By Her Own Husband! He Alleges The Real Housewives Alum: MGK Finally Addresses Those Sydney Sweeney Dating Rumors! Liam Neeson & Son Daniel Show Support For Pamela Anderson In The SWEETEST Way! Pamela Anderson Finally Reveals What She Thinks Of Meghan Markle’s 'Rip-Off' Cooking Show!  Kim Zolciak Breaks Silence On Taking Daughters Ariana AND Brielle's Money! But Will She Pay Them Back?? Pamela Anderson Is 'Just Like' Liam Neeson's Late Wife Natasha Richardson, Says Andy Cohen Taylor Swift Thinks The Shady Comments From Matty Healy's Mom Are 'Obnoxious' -- But Will She Clap Back?? Taylor Swift 'Broke' Matty Healy's Heart -- That Is Why His Mom Threw Major Shade At Her On WWHL!  OMG Matty Healy's Mother Says She's 'Glad' She's Not Taylor Swift's Mother-In-Law!  Brittany Cartwright Explains Why She's Not Divorced From Jax Taylor Yet -- And Details 'Horrible' Relationship Status!

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum Calls Out Jax Taylor For Being A Liar!! Here's Why...

Why Channing Tatum Is Calling Out Jax Taylor For Being A Liar!

Another day, another moment where Jax Taylor is getting called out for lying!

For years, the Vanderpump Rules alum claimed Channing Tatum was his first roommate when he moved to New York City to be a model. According to Jax, they were both signed to Ford, and the modeling agency squished the two guys into an apartment with a bunch of other aspiring models back in the early 2000s.

Related: Why Stassi Schroeder Has Beef With ‘Unappreciative’ Meghan Markle!

Brittany Cartwright‘s ex recalled to Rolling Stone back in May 2023:

“This was around 2002, and those agencies had apartments for models that were coming into town. They’re basically like dorm rooms with bunkbeds. A tiny room with bunkbeds and a bathroom. Channing was one of six guys in our room. Now, he got famous real quick. He did this Mountain Dew commercial where he flipped a car, and once he got that job he took off.”

Jax was right that the commercial launched Channing’s career. Amanda Bynes pushed for him to play her leading guy in She’s the Man after watching it. But the rest of the story? Complete BS, according to Channing! He said on SiriusXM‘s Andy Cohen Live on Monday:

“Absolutely not. I don’t think I ever roommated with him.”

The Magic Mike alum shared that he lived with several models at the beginning of his career — but never with Jax:

“They’ll throw you in a model house that has just like a bed. I got kicked out of my first model house. I got in a fight with one of the guys.”

LOLz! So Channing definitely remembers those days…

Wow. You’d think The Valley alum would know by now that the truth always comes out. What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Did you fall for Jax’s story? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Bravo/TODAY/YouTube]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Oct 07, 2025 16:20pm PDT

Share This