Bella Hadid Recovers From Hospital Stay To Join Sis Gigi, Emily Ratajkowski, And MORE At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show!

All the stars were out last night!

The 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was full of some of the world’s most famous models and up-and-coming nepo babies! It was truly a spectacle!

Perhaps most exciting, Bella and Gigi Hadid made an appearance! Just weeks ago, Bella concerned fans when revealing she’d been hospitalized for a month while receiving treatment for Lyme’s disease. It looked really tough! So we were all a little stunned to see her strutting her stuff on the runway, wearing two different looks: a hot red lingerie set with a shawl and a crystal-covered two-piece with floral angel wings. Needless to say, looked incredible!!

It’s a relief to see her doing so well!

She was joined by her sis Gigi, who dazzled in a pink two-piece camisole and underwear with a gorgeous floral cape. She also rocked a one-piece with angel wings!

Amazing!

Other stars in attendance included Emily Ratajkowski, Barbara Palvin, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, and many more. Plus, we can’t forget the nepo babies! Kate Moss‘ daughter Lila Moss and Jude Law and Sadie Frost‘s daughter Iris Law took the runway!

Check it out some highlights of the night!

And here’s the full show:

What a big turnout! They all looked beautiful!

Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

