OMG Did Ben Affleck Accidentally Reveal The Jennifer Lopez Breakup Months Ago, And No One Noticed?!

Was Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s divorce hiding in plain sight for WAY longer than we suspected?!

With the Jenny from the Block singer finally pulling the trigger on divorce filings earlier this week, fans have been trying to piece together their exact breakup timeline. J.Lo officially listed their date of separation as April 26, which just two months after she raved about her soon-to-be ex-husband in her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told. But was an alternative title even MORE telling of the estranged couple’s actual state??

Related: J.Lo’s OBSESSION With Social Media Was Destructive To Ben Affleck Marriage, Claims Insider!

In resurfaced footage from Ben’s appearance on Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart show on Peacock, the Good Will Hunting star reflected on the time when he and the On the Floor singer took their blended family to a play in New York, and all hell broke loose. He recalled being stuck in traffic when he suggested that the family of seven, including Ben’s three kids Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, as well as J.Lo’s twins Max and Emme, 16, get out and walk “blocks” through Times Square to speed up their arrival time.

But being the international sensation that Jennifer is, things quickly went south as fans started to notice her and bombard their group for attention and pictures — which is exactly what Ben HATES! It was apparently at around the same time that J.Lo was searching for a name for her “autobiography,” as Ben put it, and that his daughter was “always throwing out titles.” And amid the fan frenzy, she apparently turned to him and suggested:

“J.Lo Was My Stepmother”

Keyword here being “was”!!!

This interview dropped back in June and was likely filmed long before then, so was Ben already in the mindset of thinking about Jennifer as his ex?! Was this him accidentally letting slip that J.Lo was part of his past, since he used the past tense?! It kinda seems like it!

As we know, he tried his best to be okay with being so heavily spotlighted in J.Lo’s documentary, but took issue with their relationship being broadcasted to the masses. Not an ideal spot for him, for sure! What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Was this a slip up on Ben’s end, or just semantics? Let us know your opinions on this intriguing matter down in the comments below!

[Images via Peacock & Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]