Jennifer Lopez's OBSESSION With Social Media Was Destructive To Ben Affleck Marriage, Claims Insider!

Ben Affleck wasn’t the only one who was off-kilter during his ill-fated marriage to Jennifer Lopez!

So claims a source who says the spicy singer had her own issues that she brought into their failed union, too! And for J.Lo, those issues supposedly revolved around her complicated relationship with social media! Yes, really!

According to a report from late Wednesday night by the Daily Mail, the world-famous singer was completely consumed with the adulation and adoration she received from fans on social media! To hear one insider tell it, Jennifer’s full-on embrace of social media — which was not around back when these two first got together two decades ago in the same way that it is now — really helped create a rift between them! Oof!

So, first off, there’s some backstory to be noted here. You’ll no doubt recall Lopez’s recent documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, as well as her film project This Is Me… Now. The doc was brought to life by Affleck’s production company, and he was involved in the project and its eventual sale to Amazon. But he was also conflicted about all the self-created media attention to come from it!! In that documentary, Affleck said at one point:

“Getting back together, I said, ‘listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’ Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re just two people with kind of different approaches, trying to learn to compromise.”

And Lopez herself even added her own hedge about how Ben, who is notoriously private and detests paparazzi attention, wasn’t crazy about Jen laying out their entire romantic life for the world to see:

“I don’t think he is comfortable with me doing this, but he loves me and he knows I’m an artist… and he doesn’t want to stop me.”

Yeah, well, we know how that all turned out. Yikes. But we mention it now because this DailyMail.com insider is tipping the world off that Lopez’s fascination with her own celebrity and the throng of social media followers who help prop it up was driving its own wedge in between the pair! A source close to the estranged couple delivered this jaw-dropping take to that outlet:

“What happened between their first engagement and this new marriage was social media and it has had a huge impact on her. JLo’s social presence has been a steady stream of fans loving her, praising her and she cannot give it up. She loves him, but she also loves this fake world of fame and attention.”

