Ben Affleck’s Relatable -- But Shocking -- Confession About Dating After Jennifer Lopez Divorce!

Ben Affleck’s Relatable Confession About Dating After Jennifer Lopez Divorce!

Ben Affleck may be back on the market, but he doesn’t think he’s got rizz!

In a new press interview with MovieWeb for his upcoming film The Accountant 2 on Monday, Ben revealed he relates a ton to his character Christian Wolff’s challenges trying to flirt with women once back in the dating pool — something Ben knows all too well after his split from Jennifer Lopez, which was finalized earlier this year.

Discussing his character, the filmmaker explained:

“Here’s a guy who’s trying to figure out — he wants to have a relationship with a woman, he’s trying to figure out how to do that, like, how to put yourself out there. You know, he’s not comfortable extending himself. He doesn’t really know how to flirt exactly. He’s not comfortable.”

He then acknowledged, “like so many of us.” Hah!

The Good Will Hunting star went on to shed some light on his take on the hardest part about dating — noting that the beginning is the most difficult! He dished:

“It’s not easy for anyone figuring out relationships, particularly at the very early part, where you’re trying to gauge, ‘What does this signal mean? Is this person looking at me? Do they like me? Am I going to humiliate myself if I go over there?’”

The father of three then praised his character for going all out while on a date — even line dancing to impress a girl, which Ben said was “kind of a lovely thing.” That said, he doesn’t think this move is winning him any women — or film roles, he teased:

“I probably am not going to get a lot more demands for my line dancing work [in movies]. I don’t know. The phone hasn’t rung yet.”

LOLz!

Even an A-lister knows the struggle of dating! But we have a feeling whether or not he’s smooth with the ladies, Ben will do just fine in the love department!

Ch-ch-check out his surprising confession (below) at the 16:45 mark:

And get a look at his character and see a glimpse at his dancing skills in the new film too:

Do U think Ben’s as bad at flirting as he thinks?? If so, how’d he land J.Lo and Jennifer Garner?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Apr 14, 2025 07:38am PDT

