Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez FINALLY Buy Their $60 Million Dream Home -- With HOW MANY Bathrooms??

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally found their dream home!

The duo is plopping down in Beverly Hills after a long search. In fact, they just purchased a STUNNING mansion for $60.85 million! Amazingly, the house — known as the “Wallingford Estate” — was actually being offered for $75 million. And back in 2018, when it first went on the market, the asking price was more than double the final sale, at $135 million. So, Bennifer got a deal! LOLz!

Related: ennifer Garner & Jennifer Lopez’s Daughters Are Besties During Disneyland Trip!

Jokes aside, the property is incredible. Per multiple reports, the home is more than 46,000 square feet. It’s perfectly placed in Beverly Hills, too, situated on top of a promontory point on five acres of land. The estate’s main house has 12 bedrooms and — get ready for this — 24 bathrooms. Twenty-four frickin’ bathrooms?!?!

According to the home’s listing, it also has a 12-car garage and parking on the property for 80 other cars. So, this home is meant to entertain! There’s a guesthouse on the land, too… a 5,000 square-foot guesthouse! And there’s also a caretaker house and a two-bedroom guard house, as well. It’s a compound. And then some! Other amenities, per TMZ, include a lounge, a bar, a hair and nail salon, a home theater, a wine cellar, a sauna, massage rooms, and a whiskey lounge. And of course, there is a big, long pool wrapped around the back. Duh! It’s El Lay!

Per DailyMail.com, teams of men were seen moving “hoards of furniture” into the property throughout the day on Wednesday. There were “at least six vehicles” and “a massive white moving truck” parked out front. Assorted in various groupings across the front entrance were rugs, flowers, furniture, and other furnishings.

Related: Alex Rodriguez DENIES Madison LeCroy’s Latest Claims About Cheating Scandal!

Clearly, Ben and Jen are wasting no time moving in after the purchase! You can see a ton of pics of moving day as published by that outlet HERE.

Per TMZ, real estate super-agent Brett Lawyer — who has worked with the likes of Madonna and Katy Perry — repped the couple to close the sale. Bennifer had previously been in escrow on a $64 million mansion in Pacific Palisades. They dropped out of the pursuit on that one back in March, but now, it seems like they have their dream home!

Congrats to the happy couple!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]