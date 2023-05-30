Got A Tip?

Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner & Jennifer Lopez's Daughters Are Besties During Disneyland Trip!

Jennifer Garner Blends Family Perfectly With Daughter Seraphina & Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme At Disneyland!

Jennifer Garner is making sure this blended family is the happiest on earth!

On Sunday of the long Memorial Day weekend, the Alias alum took a fun trip to Disneyland with her youngest daughter, 14-year-old Seraphina, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck. A few of Seraphina’s pals were on hand for the outing to the magical Orange County locale, too.

But that wasn’t all! Jennifer Lopez‘s 15-year-old child Emme was there, too! Emme — who is twins with J.Lo’s son, Max, from her ex-husband Marc Anthony — was spotted by paparazzi photogs enjoying rides right alongside Seraphina and other friends. Awww!

Throughout their time in the park, the 51-year-old Garner and her blended fam took in the sights, hopped onto various rides, and hung out in harmony. Pics snapped showed them all dressed down and hangin’ out on a cloudy, overcast day in the OC. As TMZ noted, Garner even managed to wrangle the entire group together for a pic in front of the castle. There, Emme and Seraphina posed right next to each other!

Of course, the West Virginia native also shares 17-year-old daughter Violet and 11-year-old son Samuel with Ben. So, to see those kids pal around with Emme and Max in close quarters like this is such a good sign for long-term family unity!

An insider told Us Weekly the two Jennifers are co-parenting so well, they’ve become fast friends! Dishing to the mag for its forthcoming newsstand issue, the source said Garner “can’t believe how sweet” the 53-year-old pop princess is, adding:

“Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship. They really enjoy each other.”

So that’s great! Insiders have been hinting at their growing friendship for a few months now, and it’s really taking shape!

Snaps and claps for a happily blended family!!!

May 30, 2023 11:04am PDT

