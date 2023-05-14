Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are ‘In An Incredibly Good Place’ Despite Speculation That They’ve Been Fighting!

Despite the speculation that there’s trouble in paradise for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, a new report swears that they are still going strong!

According to Dailymail.com on Saturday night, a source close to Bennifer insisted that “the narrative that they’re continually fighting is false,” adding that “they’re in an incredibly good place, very loving and supportive of each other.”

For those who haven’t been keeping up on the drama, the couple has been caught having what appeared to be a few “tense” exchanges – including at the premiere of her latest film called The Mother. Ben and Jennifer were walking on the red carpet on Wednesday night, and it looked like they got into an argument in front of the cameras at one point. Of course, photographers captured their seemingly heated conversation, and the snapshots had everyone convinced they were in the middle of a fight. But a lip reader shut down the speculation, claiming they were talking about how to pose for the cameras and she asked if her top was “showing too much.”

Now, Dailymail.com reports that their conversation was nothing more than them “talking about where to meet the rest of their family following the carpet for the screening.” The outlet confirmed that Jennifer’s 15-year-old twins Emme and Max and Ben’s three children 17-year-old Violent, 14-year-old Seraphina, and 11-year-old Samuel were at the film premiere.

But that wasn’t the only instance where they appeared to be fighting! A video surfaced on Saturday of the two bickering while driving around Beverly Hills earlier this week. The person who took the clip claimed the 50-year-old actor was “frustrated or irritated” while Lopez seemed “timid” and “looked a little bit sad” during their “argument.” The eyewitness added:

“There were a lot of hand gestures. Ben was waving his hands up and down, and it looked heated.”

However, a source who knows the couple insisted to Page Six that they were not arguing at the time:

“You can clearly see they are having a conversation, and she is listening to him. He’s a storyteller and can be animated when he speaks.”

So ultimately, Bennifer fans do not need to worry about the state of their relationship right now! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you buying that these two are in a great place right now? Let us know in the comments below.

