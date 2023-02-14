Ben Affleck Dunkin' Ad Had Some Truly Ridiculous Bloopers! Watch!

We’ve heard of wings and nachos — but who would have thought coffee and donuts would have been the real highlight of the Super Bowl?

Well, they were thanks to Dunkin’ hiring superfan Ben Affleck to star in his first commercial for the brand! If you haven’t seen the hysterical ad, the Justice League star returns to his roots and mans the Dunkin’ drive-thru window in Medford, Massachusetts — only to be found out by new bride Jennifer Lopez!

It’s a really cute ad, but the best part is the fact all the customers are real. Ben Affleck really spent a couple hours working — well, let’s say “working” this drive-thru. He clearly had no idea what he was doing — but he also had the time of his life messing with randos just there for their morning coffee and donut!

And that’s made all the more obvious in the blooper reel version of the ad released by Dunkin’ on Monday. See Ben fail spectacularly — and love every second of it in the 60-second outtake edition of the ad (below)!

