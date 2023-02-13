You Won't Believe How Much Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Made For That Dunkin Super Bowl Ad!

One of the most surprising A-lister ads during Sunday night’s big game featured Ben Affleck working the drive-thru at a Dunkin’. The Argo filmmaker turned his favorite brand into a business opportunity — and fair enough after all the free advertising he’s given them in paparazzi pics over the years.

But how much did he actually make for the fun ad, which features him apparently interacting with real customers? Possibly more than he got paid for being Batman again in The Flash!

According to an insider spilling to Entertainment Tonight, this commercial is part of a series — so we can expect more soon — that for Affleck is “worth over 10 million dollars”! Wow! And in addition to his take-home pay, he also negotiated a Dunkin’ donation to his non-profit, the Eastern Congo Initiative.

As for Jennifer Lopez? According to this source, she wasn’t part of the deal — her appearance in the Super Bowl ad “was a total surprise” after she showed up to see her man! (Apparently she always just looks that good.) The insider revealed:

“When she showed up to set, Ben told her to go through the drive-thru and film something. Dunkin’ loved the interaction and added it to the ad.”

But J.Lo don’t work for free, honey! That ad-libbed addition scored the Booty singer “just over a $1 million dollar paycheck”! What’s the most YOU ever made for helping your spouse out at work??

See the fun full ad (below)!

[Image via Dunkin/YouTube.]