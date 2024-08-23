Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Divorce Is ‘Tough’ On Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend -- Here's Why!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t the only ones going through it right now — so is Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend! All because of the former couple’s drama!

In the months before J.Lo filed for divorce, we’ve heard Garner was all for the pair working things out and even took on the role of their “marriage counselor.” However, the more Garner got involved in Bennifer’s issues, the more it caused trouble in her own relationship! Her beau, John Miller, absolutely HATED how much she “hyper-focused on” Ben and his problems with J.Lo as he didn’t think it was her “responsibility” to fix things. He has a point…

Now, Garner and her man are trying to focus on their own romance so they don’t suffer the same fate as Bennifer! But it sounds like they have a lot to work through because the divorce has been super “tough” on John! A source explained Dailymail.com on Thursday:

“John doesn’t like sharing Jen, and there is a divide when it comes to her and Ben. He wishes it wasn’t like that because he understands they are a family, but it gets to him like it would anyone.”

Affleck and Garner spending time together amid his divorce debacle really bothers the guy, huh? Could there be another reason behind his frustration, though? Other than taking up Garner’s time with Bennifer probs? Honestly, with how much the exes have hung out recently, even on the day Jennifer filed for divorce, some people can’t help but wonder if they’ll be the next Bennifer to give their romance another shot! Is that why John is so irked by her involvement? Hmm.

Of course, the two have kids. They’re really good co-parents who see each other frequently as a family, divorced or no. But hey, if Ben and J.Lo could get back together years later, why not them? While social media users think it could happen, John, on the other hand, is not concerned Garner and Ben will be a thing again! The insider said:

“John doesn’t have any fears that they are getting back together — but it has been tough coping with her support for Ben during his split from J.Lo.”

And don’t worry! All of this is not to say the pair are in danger of heading toward splitsville! Yes, things have been hard for the lovebirds. However, the insider insisted Garner and the Cali Group chairman “haven’t split.” Their pals actually “feel that they will be together for a long time.”

In order for that to happen, though, John and the Alias alum need to work to get to a “better place” in their relationship — something they plan to do moving forward. They just need Ben’s saga to be over first! The source added:

“John is looking forward to Ben and J.Lo’s split being done so he can start focusing on Jen. Bumpy roads recently are looking to be smoothed out. Both Jen and John are hoping for that. It is just going to take a little time. They both want to be in a better place, but some work needs to be done.”

And it’s Garner’s feelings for John, not Ben, which have actually have grown over these past few months! Good to hear! The insider noted that his patience has strengthened her bond with him:

“The relationship that Ben and Jen have is different, and where that bothers John, Jen actually likes that it is different because that is what attracted her to John in the first place.”

Hopefully, Bennifer’s bad luck doesn’t rub off on Garner and John! We would hate to see her going through a breakup, too! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would you also be annoyed like John if your partner was heavily involved in their ex’s split? Let us know in the comments below!

