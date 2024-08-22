Bennifer's Love -- AND Second Breakup -- Was Written In The Stars! Astrologer Explains All!

Bennifer’s love story was meant to be — but it wasn’t meant to last forever, according to the stars!

In light of their divorce, astrologer Valerie Mesa revealed in an article for People on Wednesday that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were destined to be together… and break up again! All because of what their birth charts have to say!

So, let’s break it down! As you may know, the singer was born on July 24, 1969, in the Bronx, New York, while the actor was born on August 15, 1972, in Berkeley, California. That means the former couple came into the world with their sun and mercury in the sign of Leo.

Related: Ben Affleck’s Engraving On Jennifer Lopez’s Ring Did NOT Age Well!

If you have a Leo in your life, then you are aware that those fire signs are known for being leaders, creative, passionate, charismatic, warm, and more. They are also often drawn to the spotlight, which is why Valerie feels it makes perfect sense that Jennifer and Ben met on the set of Gigli. So, they were meant to find each other!

Remaining together, on the other hand? Not so much! We all know that while the dad of three may enjoy his career as an actor and filmmaker, he doesn’t necessarily love the fame aspect of the job — not in the same way as J.Lo, at least! That difference is one of the many reasons we heard the pair split!

But back to their similarities… Valerie noted that having their mercury in Leo suggests a “similarity between their thought processes and sense of humor” on top of their sun’s shared passion and loyalty. Wow! Of course, it is not sunshine and rainbows when two people share the same sign! As the astrologer put it:

“There’s also a dark side, as all of this Leo energy can often lead to power struggles. That same fiery passion can be very intense when egos clash. After all, Leo’s strong-willed and prideful nature makes it all the more difficult to compromise or back down in disagreements.”

And it is no secret that Ben compromised a lot this time around in their relationship! In her documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the Gone Girl star said he told Jennifer that he did not want their “relationship on social media” when they got back together. However, he soon realized it was “not a fair thing to ask,” and he needed to try to “compromise.”

Yet that didn’t mean he was still comfortable with the songstress opening up about their personal lives so much! In fact, Jennifer revealed in the doc that Ben wasn’t fully on board with her talking about their love story through her projects or being a “muse.” And it looks like in the end all of that compromising became too much for him…

According to Valerie, Ben and Jen do not just have their sun and Mercury signs in Leo! The exes also have their moon signs in Scorpio! She wrote:

“In astrology, the moon symbolizes one’s emotional landscape, innermost feelings and sense of safety. Scorpio is a Water sign that craves intensity and depth, as it is innately driven by the desire to merge with another mind, body and soul. It is also immensely private and intimate, more than often steering away from superficiality and surface-level connections.”

When it comes to Bennifer, they shared a strong bond, even when they first broke up way back in 2004! Jennifer got real in the documentary about how “hard” it was to lose and be apart from Ben for so many years:

“For all those years, it was really hard because I didn’t just feel like I lost the love of my life. I felt like I lost the best friend that I ever had and I couldn’t talk [about it] for so many years. That was the hardest part.”

They eventually found their way back to each other in 2021 following the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez… and then split again! A big reason for their second breakup when it comes to the stars? Valerie expressed that despite having a mutual desire for intimacy and privacy, a lot of challenges arise through trust issues, possessiveness, jealousy, and tendencies to hold grudges due to the intensity of Scorpios. Yikes…

And get this! Jennifer’s North Node of Destiny aligns with Ben’s Midheaven as well. What does that mean? Valerie detailed:

“When someone’s North Node aligns with another person’s 10th house — which represents themes of career, legacy and reputation — it can suggest that their relationship has a significant impact on their respective public lives and long-term goals. In this particular case, JLo’s North Node conjuncts Affleck’s Midheaven in Pisces, indicating that their connection wasn’t just about personal or romantic involvement but about how they influenced each other’s faith and the legacy they’re leaving behind.”

While the alignment potentially brings them closer to their destinies, Varlie pointed out that “the intensity of his aspect could have also added a considerable amount of pressure to their relationship as they navigated the complexities of public expectations and their ambitions.” She continued:

“More importantly, JLo’s North Node in Pisces responds to her Neptune-moon in Scorpio, activating Affleck’s fifth house of creativity, love and self-expression. It’s safe to assume that both considered each other as muse of sorts, but it’s much more profound. For instance, the mystifying synergy of Neptune in Scorpio (in Affleck’s fifth house of romance, passion and artistic expression) is enough to validate the unexplainable pull between JLo and the actor.”

Notably, Jennifer has created several projects, including a documentary, about her love for Ben. Valerie added:

“The beauty, irony and tragedy of this love story are intertwined, which goes hand in hand with the influence of JLo’s Neptune-Moon in Scorpio. The documentary launched while the sun was in Pisces — JLo’s North Node of Destiny — a zodiac sign embodying the meaning of unconditional love while teaching us how to surrender and trust the ebb and flow of life.”

This leads us to the end of Bennifer’s love story again…

As we’ve reported, Jennifer filed to end their marriage on Tuesday, August 20. The day of the divorce filing was not only significant as it marked the second anniversary of their big wedding in Georgia, but also because it fell on the full moon in Aquarius. Valerie said that “the full moon phase symbolizes completion, culmination and full-circle moments.” You know, the full-circle moment of Ben and Jen breaking up again 20 years later.

Meanwhile, Aquarius signs are known for their need for independence and freedom. It also rules the seventh house of marriage and commitment for Leo’s — which, again, is both Ben and Jen’s sun sign. All of that is to say that the “ending” and “conclusion” of their romance (again) was literally written in the stars. Valerie went on to share:

“This lunation not only squared the Hustlers star’s polarizing moon in Scorpio — which also happens to rule her 10th house of reputation — but also ignited her fifth house of children, romance and love affairs. Uranus (Aquarius’ ruler) was also a key player during this lunation and is currently opposing Lopez’s moon and transiting her eighth house of intimate unions and shared resources. This could potentially create a tug-of-war between the need for privacy and emotional stability versus the desire to break free from a chaotic entanglement.”

As for Ben? Valerie wrote that he currently has Saturn near his Midheaven, potentially challenging his reputation, authority, and parenting style.

Oof. So many rooted for Ben and Jennifer when they got back together. We certainly hoped they could make it work this time around. But we guess fate had other plans for the duo. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN]