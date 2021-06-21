How Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spent Father's Day!

There was another Jennifer in the mix this weekend! Instead of cozying up to Jennifer Lopez for Father’s Day, Ben Affleck was busy with another Jennifer — his ex-wife Jennifer Garner!

The former couple briefly saw each other this weekend as the Yes Day actress dropped off their kiddo Samuel to spend a “low-key” afternoon with his dad for the special day! The exes also share 15-year-old Violet and 12-year-old Seraphina, who were likely there already. According to a source who spoke with E! News, Ben had an excellent time, even if his girlfriend wasn’t around!

Related: Alex Rodriguez FINALLY Realizes A Jennifer Reconciliation Is Not Happening!

They insider spilled:

“Ben spent Father’s Day with his mom, Chris, and his kids at his house. In the afternoon, Jennifer Garner dropped off their son Sam to hang out with Ben. Sam was excited to be there and ran inside.”

Aww, so sweet! As the 9-year-old entered the house, the performer and her previous mother-in-law even exchanged a “cordial” greeting, the confidant adding:

“Jen gave Chris Affleck a hug and kiss. They all seemed very cordial and happy to see each other. It looked like Ben had a nice low-key Father’s Day at home with his family.”

Meanwhile, J.Lo was elsewhere honoring the father figures in her life! Taking to Instagram, the momma of 13-year-old twins Max and Emme shared an adorable photo collage to her Story, honoring her former husband Marc Anthony! Ch-ch-check out the post (below)!

Related: What Jennifer Lopez’s Kids Really Think About Ben Affleck!

How cute!

The Shotgun Wedding lead didn’t leave out her pops, either. Stunning the internet with a rare baby photo that shows her looking like a true mini-me to her father, David Lopez (right inset), the singer wrote:

“Daddy, there are not enough words to describe what you mean to me…I love you for always…in all ways! #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing daddies out there showing up everyday for their babies!! You are necessary and appreciated and loved more than you probably will ever know. Today we celebrate you!!”

While she didn’t send her beau a public shout-out, it’s safe to assume Jenny from the Block was hitting up Batman’s phone with some equally adorable messages! Can’t say the same thing about Alex Rodriguez!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? How long do you think it will be before these families begin to blend even more? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Jennifer Lopez/Instagram]