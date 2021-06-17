What Jennifer Lopez’s Kids Really Think About Ben Affleck!

How do Max and Emme Muñiz feel about the return of Bennifer?

After all, Jennifer Lopez’s twins were super close with her ex Alex Rodriguez and his two girls. The blended family had so much affection for each other that J-Rod actually postponed their breakup on the kids’ behalf. Then, mere weeks after splitting with the man who was going to be their stepdad, mom jumped into a relationship with Ben Affleck, aka the guy who came before their father, Marc Anthony.

We imagine the 13-year-olds might be feeling a bit of whiplash right now — and while we know they just want their momma to be happy, that doesn’t necessarily reveal how they feel about the Justice League star himself.

Well, good news, Bennifer fans! A source says the twins are actually big fans of J.Lo’s new (old) BF. The insider told E! News:

“Her kids really like Ben and think he’s funny and fun to be around. He’s totally won the family over with his charm.”

Good thing too, because the couple did NOT hold back on the PDA while at dinner with the fam the other night! Yowza! Another E! source shared about their recent Nobu outing:

“Ben and Jen sat next to each other and Max and Emme were on each side of them. Ben was grinning ear to ear. He sipped a diet coke and was laughing across the table with everyone. He fit in well and everyone seemed to love having him around.”

Speaking specifically of the teens, the eyewitness observed:

“Ben was very good with them. He was asking them questions and smiling. He was very engaged and seemed to like hanging out with them. They all left together and Ben opened the car door for the kids and made sure they got inside. He was smiling the whole night and seemed very happy with the family.”

So the Argo director has the approval of her kids, her mom (who was “very close” with the actor during Bennifer Round #1), and presumably her sister (whose birthday they were reportedly celebrating at Nobu).

Seems like everything is falling into place — and good thing too, because the Let’s Get Loud singer “has never been happier and knows it was meant to be,” claimed the first source. The insider added:

“They are inseparable and it’s going really well.”

Aww!

We’re glad to hear it’s been nothing but joy and happiness for Bennifer. Here’s to more family hangs and public makeouts in the future!

