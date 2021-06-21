Alex Rodriguez Spotted Partying With Ben Affleck’s Ex Lindsay Shookus!!!

It’s been a long time since a celebrity entanglement this juicy!

If you’re anything like us, we assume you’ve been following Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s reunion pretty closely. The drama of it all was just too exciting; shortly after breaking it off with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo ran back into the arms of her ex after 17 YEARS apart. All while A-Rod was still holding out hope that they would get back together…

Well, we’d heard recently the baseball player finally realized that J-Rod was over for good, but that apparently didn’t mean the drama was coming to an end… Now things are getting MORE interesting — if that’s even possible. We knew Alex would be playing the field, but we didn’t expect to see him hanging out with BEN’S EX!!!

Page Six reported Monday that the former Yankee was spotted hanging with Lindsay Shookus, who dated the Argo director on-and-off from 2017 to 2019. Not only were they hanging, but A-Rod was actually a guest at the SNL producer’s birthday party!

In a video shared by “Foodie Magician” Josh Beckerman, the baseballer can be seen sitting next to Lindsay at the small backyard gathering, watching a magic show. (You can check it out HERE.)

Has there ever been such a complicated celebrity quadrangle? We mean, the timing would certainly seem like one or both of these exes are sending a message, right? Exes hanging out together? A total high school move!

But is there REALLY anything going on??

For the record, a rep for the MLB alum told the outlet:

“There is absolutely zero there. They’ve been friends for 15 years.”

Hmm… well, that may be, but it’s still interesting company to keep in light of all this, isn’t it? We mean, we’ve literally never seen them hang out before, but now suddenly they’re sitting side-by-side watching a magic show?

That being said, the 45-year-old has seemingly had a string of near-misses lately: being allegedly ghosted by Madison LeCroy (the supposed reason behind the J-Rod breakup), working out with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, being spotted outside Katie Holmes’ apartment (though apparently just house hunting in her building). And now he’s partying with an old pal who just so happens to be his ex’s new man’s ex. One of these days, something’s got to stick, right? And we’ll be VERY interested to see who the “official” rebound is…

Meanwhile, we’d say Bennifer aren’t too concerned about any drama A-Rod is drumming up. The once and future couple have been enjoying blissful PDA and family bonding with the On The Floor singer’s kids. She’s reportedly currently planning her move to Los Angeles to be closer to the Justice League star. Alex is already well in her rearview mirror, probably along with whatever lady he chooses to date.

We’ll say this, though — we appreciate them all keeping us entertained this summer!

