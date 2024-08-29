What Are Ben Affleck & Kick Kennedy Really Doing Together? New Details Behind Sightings!

What’s really going on between Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy??

His publicist was quick to deny any rumors of romance — a little too aggressively maybe, as she said he didn’t even know her! Hmm. Considering we’ve heard there were LOTS of sightings of them hanging out lately, we have to really take the denial with a grain of salt here. We mean, would multiple outlets have similar stories of seeing these two together if they didn’t even know one another? Sus.

Enter DeuxMoi, who revealed what she’s heard on her new Deux U podcast Thursday. She revealed she’s been hearing they were “casual” and “hooking up” — since way back in 2020. Before Ana de Armas. That’s something we’ve recently now heard, too!

OK, but what’s been happening with them lately? We heard they were seen together, hanging out, but what about deets? Deux revealed the exact quotes of the sightings she was sent. She noted both sightings didn’t name Kick — notably not an instantly recognizable face for most folks. But more on that in a moment. The first eyewitness wrote:

“Last week I went to the Polo Lounge to grab a salad at 11 am, and I saw Ben at the bar. A woman came up to him and they left, and he walked to the elevators with her. I ran into a friend and started talking to her, and I saw him come back down the elevator alone without the woman.”

The Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel. That’s what Page Six‘s sources said, too. Notably, Deux said she got that email on June 20. That means Ben has been hanging with Kick for over TWO MONTHS! Since long before Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce! The witness even thought it was sensitive and asked Deux not to publish it… But of course that was long before the news broke of Ben and Kick hanging out. So once they were busted…

OK, so the next eyewitness sent something this week about running into Ben at an apartment building where one of the Oscar winner’s friends lives. And this one is a LOT juicier. They claimed:

“He wasn’t alone. I didn’t get to see her very well, but he was with a brunette, maybe 35 years old. Very couple-y.”

Well. That doesn’t sound like just friends catching up! And there’s more! The source said:

“She’s been seen coming and leaving with a bag at least since June.”

WITH A BAG?? And at a friend’s apartment? OK, wow. That’s someone trying to hide something, right?

And this time, Deux was able to show the person a photo of Kick Kennedy — and they confirmed she was the woman they saw! Damn!

Obviously eyewitness testimony is tricky with no pics for a smoking gun, but this all seems to suggest Ben and Kick have been carrying on as — at the very least — friends with benefits since June. Now, the date of separation J.Lo listed is late April, so this isn’t cheating, he’s well within his rights. But wow that’s pretty fast, right? No wonder they might be trying to keep it quiet, right?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?

