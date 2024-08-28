Ben Affleck Was With Kick Kennedy In 2020 -- Until He Chose To Date Ana de Armas!

New details about Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy’s past relationship dropped — and it sounds like they have a pretty messy history!

As you’ve probably heard, romance rumors started circulating about the two over the weekend. Page Six reported the pair were seen together at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel and elsewhere in Los Angeles lately. Multiple sources even confirmed they’ve been “spending time together.” It’s unclear if things are romantic; we’re hearing conflicting reports.

However, we soon heard one thing that made all this a lot more intriguing — they didn’t just meet for the first time. No, they go way back — long before the Jennifer Lopez marriage! A source said Kick and Ben “had a fling before he got back together with JLo.” Whoa! However, they claimed the two ended things because “she was too young and not ready for anything serious.”

But there may have been something else besides her age that came between them — Ana de Armas! That’s right, a new source says this little… whatever-it-was… happened right before THAT relationship!

The Justice League star began dating Ana in March 2020 after meeting on the set of their ill-fated erotic thriller Deep Water in New Orleans. Things between them got serious fast as she moved in with him during the pandemic. They became tabloid fodder, regularly captured by the paps going for walks together — something many believe were staged! — and posting cute pics on social media.

Their relationship didn’t even make it to the one-year mark. She reportedly dumped him by January 2021! A few short months after that, he rekindled things with J.Lo. And the rest is history!

However, a lost chapter in the history of Ben’s heart… before Ana, there apparently was Kick! A Hollywood source told Page Six on Tuesday:

“Their friendship has been going on for a while, even before Ana. When Ben started seeing Ana in 2020 and chose to quarantine with her during Covid, Kick was less than thrilled.”

Damn! They make it sound like they were on their way to something, even if it wasn’t full-on romance yet. And Ben went off and made a movie with an international sex symbol and forgot all about her! OUCH!

The rejection must have stung for Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter — though not enough to stop her from going back to him four years later?

When Ben’s marriage with Jennifer came crashing down earlier this year, he reportedly reconnected with Kick, and they began a friendship again. Whether it’s anything more is up for debate. As speculation about Ben and Kick went wild online, multiple insiders said the pair are at least friendly with each other right now, as they are “hanging with each other” and “getting to know each other.” Even if they aren’t dating, there’s potential for more, right? And let’s be real here, Ben has a habit of going back to exes! Would this really surprise anyone if they hooked up, broke up, and later rekindled their romance?

Plus, it sounds like being a part of the Kennedy fam is a “dream” for Ben. A Hollywood source who has worked with the Argo star told Page Six:

“Affleck would love nothing more than to be part of the Kennedy clan. It’s a dream for any Boston guy … I think he would rather have that than a billion-dollar, red-carpet glam life with J. Lo.”

Ouch! What a blow for Jenny from the Block! However, a spokesperson insisted — once again — the reports are simply “not true.” Hmm. They said:

“This is not true. They are not hanging out.”

His rep really wants us all to believe nothing is going on between them! That they don’t even know one another! But there are several reports that would say otherwise, including this latest one from Page Six — which adds an inneresting layer to the whole Kick story. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

