Ben Affleck's Rumored Love Interest Kick Kennedy Told The Most Horrifying Childhood Story We've Ever Heard!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Ben Affleck‘s rumored new girlfriend Kick Kennedy has a strange backstory for an environmental activist!

It’s no secret that Kick’s father Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has shared some pretty unusual tales amid his failed presidential run, but this one that his own daughter revealed years ago?? It’s maybe the grossest… even potentially incriminating!!

Back in 2012, Kick reflected on her childhood with Town & Country, sharing a story that demonstrated how she inherited her father’s similar “eccentric environmentalism,” as the outlet put it. When she was just 6, she claimed in the profile, a whale washed up on Squaw Island in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts. Her father loved to study animal skulls and skeletons, so he raced down to the beach — to get the whale’s head! Yes, you read that right. He drove down, with the kids, and he CUT OFF THE WHALE’S HEAD WITH A CHAINSAW! Yikes!

Remember, Kick was there, just a little girl! So he not only decided to cut off this whale’s head, which sounds ghoulish enough… He brought his kids along! ICK!

Related: It’s Over! Brittany Cartwright Files For Divorce From Jax Taylor!

RFK then bungee-corded it to the family’s minivan — where it stayed for a five-hour drive to Mount Kisco, New York. OMG! The 36-year-old recalled riding down home with this thing on the roof:

“Every time we accelerated on the highway, whale juice would pour into the windows of the car, and it was the rankest thing on the planet. We all had plastic bags over our heads with mouth holes cut out, and people on the highway were giving us the finger, but that was just normal day-to-day stuff for us.”

Jeez!!

How was that normal?! This is an absurd story in and of itself, but as mentioned, it could be illegal, too!!

The Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund is up in arms now that this story has resurfaced. The group’s national political director, Brett Hartl, even urged the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to investigate. He wrote a letter to government officials on Monday, noting it’s illegal to possess “any part of an animal” protected by the Marine Mammal Protection and Endangered Species acts, which includes several whale species. He noted that “continued possession of any whale skull” would be an ongoing violation of the law.

Also, transporting a skull across state lines would be a “felony violation” of the 1900 Lacey Act, “which prohibits the transportation of any wildlife, dead or alive, that was reduced to possession in violation of any state, federal or international regulation or law.” Per Axios, Brett continued:

“Normally, an unverified anecdote would not provide sufficient evidence as the basis for conducting an investigation.”

But wild animal stories like this aren’t exactly new for this hopeful politician:

“However, Mr. Kennedy has admitted that he has recklessly — and with no regard to legal requirements — taken other species of wildlife for his own personal benefit.”

Earlier this month, before dropping out of the presidential race, Robert revealed he covered up the death of a bear after a woman hit and killed it. He’d planned to “skin” and eat the bear cub, but when he ran out of time to go home and drop the dead animal off before other plans, he decided to leave it in Central Park instead, where he made it look like the creature got hit by a bike. Yeah, he openly admitted to all of this (below), so that’s why this activist group is so concerned!

Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker… pic.twitter.com/G13taEGzba — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 4, 2024

This is after that photo of him allegedly eating a roasted dog came out… This is just… wow. Three dead animal stories in just a few months. And we wouldn’t even have heard of this one if Kick hadn’t apparently started dating Ben Affleck! So the question comes to mind…

How many more weird ass RFK stories are out there??

While they’re hoping for a full investigation and any necessary consequences, at the very least, the organization wants RFK Jr. to surrender “any and all illegally obtained wildlife that he continues to possess.” So far, he hasn’t reacted to his renewed controversy. While Ben is denying having any involvement with Kick, this is sure one inneresting look at his potential new in-laws! LOLz!! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube & Ivan Nikolov/WENN]