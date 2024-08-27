Ben Affleck's Rep Speaks Out On Kick Kennedy Dating Rumors!! She Says…

Are they or aren’t they dating??

After tons of romance rumors between Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy, his rep is finally speaking out! On Tuesday, the actor’s spokesperson Jen Allen denied the speculation, telling People:

“There is no truth to any of it. I don’t know if they even know each other.”

BTW, if this quote sounds familiar to you, it’s because it is!

As these romance rumors have taken off online, the notion that the pair don’t know each other has been a consistent claim, along with sources calling the speculation “garbage” and insisting “there’s definitely nothing going on.” Whether or not that was Jen as “a source close to Ben” this whole time, it’s clear his team doesn’t want people to believe there’s any truth to this dating narrative. Now, they’re bringing out a named spokesperson to try to make their argument sound more legitimate!

Related: Sister Wives Star Robyn Brown Is About To Dump Kody: SOURCE

But is it?? Ben and Kick both have reason to say nothing is going on. Jennifer Lopez only just filed for divorce, so romance rumors with another woman? That could sting, and from what we’ve heard Ben wouldn’t want that. But it doesn’t change the fact we have multiple reports these two are at the very least friendly — and have been seen together multiple times in recent days!

Page Six reported Ben was seen with RFK Jr.’s daughter at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel and elsewhere in LA lately. Various insiders have claimed they linked up sometime in the spring or early summer — which would track with his divorce. Per court papers, Bennifer split in late April.

Meanwhile, a DailyMail.com confidant just claimed that Ben and Kick actually go way back — which might be why certain sources don’t want the speculation to continue! Per the insider, the rumored couple “had a fling before [Ben] got back together with JLo.” Um, whoa!

The sources also made clear “they didn’t have any affair during his marriage,” but still, it’s telling that he’d run right back to an ex after his split! That said, it’s really unclear if there’s anything steamy going on at this point. Another insider told the outlet the performers are just “friends,” sharing:

“Ben has been spending time with Kick but there is nothing there yet. They are friends and enjoy hanging with each other and it is true that she really doesn’t have any thoughts about what JLo would think of her spending time with Ben. He’s a great guy and they are getting to know each other.”

Hmm. Lots of different versions of the story out there. But even if you buy they’re just friends hanging out, which is totally fine… why would Ben’s rep deny they know one another? That in itself is sus, right??

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Send your guesses (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]