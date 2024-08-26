Is Ben Affleck Really Dating Kick Kennedy After Jennifer Lopez Split?! Sources Say...

Has Ben Affleck already found another girlfriend??

Almost immediately after Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce, Ben was — to the great shock of many — suddenly hanging out with someone new! He’s now been linked to Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy — yes, as in that Kennedy fam. She’s the daughter of disturbing former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Per Page Six reports, they’ve been seen hanging out at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel and at other hotspots in El Lay lately, causing many to wonder if there’s something romantic between them. After all, he’s a free man now, right?

Right now, to be perfectly honest, nobody’s quite sure what to think. A source told People on Monday the duo is absolutely hanging out a lot together — but the motivation hasn’t been confirmed as romantic yet:

“Kick and Ben have been spending time together, but I’m not sure what’s happening.”

But the source does note it’s likely there are feelings on Kick’s part — as she has “always” had a thing for the actor:

“Kick’s celeb crush has always been Ben.”

It’s unclear when or how the potential new couple first met — or, crucially, when. So could this possible relationship — no matter if it’s romantic or platonic — have affected the marriage?? Maybe! The timing of everything sure doesn’t seem like a coincidence!

Another source claimed Ben and Kick have been “spending time together” since late spring — AKA, right as his marriage was coming to an end! The father of three moved out of his marital home in May following his split from the pop star — remember, she listed April 26 as the date of separation in her divorce filing. Yeah, so, the timing looks pretty sketchy! Hopefully, Ben and Kick’s interactions started after his romance with J.Lo was done, but anything’s possible!

Despite a 16-year age gap, RFK Jr’s 36-year-old daughter seemingly has a lot in common with Ben. She’s an activist and actress, so they can connect about industry things. Somewhat more concerning though, considering Ben’s addiction struggles, she’s described by the first source as a “partier” who “likes to have a good time.” Takes after her dad, we guess? We hope, if they are hanging out, that it doesn’t affect his sobriety!

While some are convinced there are sparks, not everyone’s sold. A third insider denied anything is happening:

“I don’t think they even know each other. There’s definitely nothing going on.”

Hmm… It’s hard to know what to think, but Ben does seem to be pretty happy right now despite his divorce! Maybe that’s ’cause he’s already got a new woman in his life??

