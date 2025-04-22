Ben Affleck Shooting His Shot With Sydney Sweeney -- He's 'Crushing On' Her For More Than 'Her Looks', Says Source!

The way we understood it, Ben Affleck was struggling just to get his love life back on its feet. But according to a new report he’s already aiming for the stars!

Since his breakup with Jennifer Lopez… again… he hasn’t had a high-profile romance, and we assumed that was how he liked it. But an insider now says he’s crushing on someone who would turn his life into an even bigger tabloid target than it already is: Sydney Sweeney!

Whoa. WHAT?!

Yes, the source apparently told Radar Online he can’t help himself — he found out she broke up with longtime boyfriend (and briefly fiancé) Jonathan Davino and decided he’s going to “shoot his shot”! The insider claimed:

“Ben has been crushing on Sydney for a while. Just like nearly every other man in the world, he thinks she’s incredibly hot and he’d love a chance to take her out.”

OK, unlike those other guys, Ben is making moves, per the source. They say he’s been “making it known he’s intrigued by her” and using his Hollywood connections to try and get a meeting:

“He’s been asking around and putting it out there that he wants to get an introduction.”

Whoa! If this is true, Matt Damon‘s matchmaker wife is wasting her time trying to set him up with civilians! LOLz!

But is Ben Affleck really going to make a play just because a movie star is hot? Seems a little shallow for such a smart guy, no? Well, that’s just it. This source says he’s into her for more than her body:

“He swears his interest goes beyond her looks. She’s already making moves in Hollywood as a producer, and he thinks that’s incredibly impressive. He’s heard great things about her intelligence and business savvy through the grapevine, so he’s very eager to meet her and see for himself.”

That… actually does track. She’s already proved with back-to-back producing hits, instant rom com classic Anyone But You and the indie horror Immaculate, that she’s interested in being much more than a flash-in-the-pan starlet.

Even the reports she ended her engagement because of her career “intrigue” Ben, per the insider. He is pretty focused on his career. The man LOVES movies, and to have someone who shares that… We kind of dig it.

The source mentioned “another draw” for Ben is learning Sydney doesn’t drink. As a recovering alcoholic that’s important:

“If she were the typical 27-year-old that loved to go out clubbing, he’d be turned off. But she’s actually known to be a homebody, not out on the party scene. She’s driven and confident, which are qualities that Ben has always been drawn to.”

It must be tough to find someone who doesn’t have to give up partying — because they were never into it in the first place. Hmm.

But, uh, what about the elephant in the room? Or rather, the elephant-sized age gap? Ben is 52 years old. Sydney is just 27. He’s almost TWICE her age. Hell, she wasn’t even alive when he won his first Oscar! That’s crazy! And to our knowledge his biggest age gap has been with Ana de Armas, and she has nearly a decade on Sydney. Seems an even bigger stretch he’d go for someone so young… right?

Well, the source says the age difference “isn’t a concern” for him, though they note it may well be for her!

“Still, with a massive age gap, who knows if she’d be interested in him?”

It’s worth noting Jonathan Davino is 41, so Sydney may be used to an age difference. But that’s a significantly bigger one. But Ben remains undeterred by any of the negatives. He likes her, and he’s going to try, says the insider:

“But he’s going to shoot his shot when the time comes, he has nothing to lose.”

Hmm. Do y’all buy that? Ben Affleck pursuing Sydney Sweeney? Even if they do have a lot in common, we just don’t see either of them being able to ignore that age gap. So we’re not sure we even buy that Ben is interested, much less that it could actually happen.

But barring all that, they are an intriguing potential couple… What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?

