Ben Affleck Has A Surprising Matchmaker Trying To Set Him Up! He's Already 'Been On A Couple' Secret Dates!

Single Ben Affleck is ready to mingle again and is getting some help from an unexpected person!

We’ve heard the 52-year-old actor has been ready to jump back into the dating pool after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, which was finalized earlier this year — or get back together with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The former couple sparked reconciliation rumors months ago following the end of his marriage to the other Jen. The speculation intensified when they got cozy during a paintball party for their 13-year-old son Samuel.

We all questioned if another Bennifer reunion would happen. Ben reportedly was all for it and wanted “another chance” with the 13 Going On 30 actress. However, she showed the Argo director it’s not happening, not right now, at least! She’s happy with her boyfriend, John Miller, and got that point out with some super rare PDA pics last month! And it sounds like Ben heard the message loud and clear!

Now, the Oscar winner is looking elsewhere and putting himself back out there, with the assistance of a friend. It’s not Matt Damon! However, the person is someone close to The Odyssey star! Apparently, his wife, Luciana Barroso, is playing matchmaker for Ben!

On Monday, a source told Dailymail.com that Ben has “been on a couple of” secret dates but hasn’t had any luck finding a good match! Oof!

“Ben’s been on a couple of under the radar dates, but so far there’s been no magic for him.”

Guess we know that relatable AF confession about dating he gave recently came from! He’s been struggling to hit it off with someone! So, the source revealed that Luciana has tried to step in to help him out in the love department! She even has two pals she’s been dying for The Accountant star to hang out with! The insider said:

“Ben told both Luciana and Matt he needs more time, but Luciana has two potential friends lined up and is keen to see if Ben would hit it off with them.”

It may not be a bad idea to get some aid from Matt’s wife! They’ve successfully been together for over two decades. She’s known Ben for as long as that since he and her husband are best friends and collaborators. Luciana will have an idea of what he wants and likes in a partner — or perhaps what he doesn’t know he needs.

But as funny as it would be for the plot, we have one idea to throw out there: Luciana, do not set him up with another Jennifer! He doesn’t need a Bennifer 3.0! Is that where we are in the count at this point? LOLz! A second insider continued:

“Lucy loves Ben, they’ve known each other years. She has her antennas up looking to see if she could set Ben up with one of her friends. It hasn’t happened a lot, but if Lucy thinks someone she knows would be a great match, then she’ll play matchmaker.”

Who his “great match” is, or if Luciana will have a hand in finding it, time will tell! Ben is interested in a certain type of woman, though! Another insider pointed out that while the filmmaker is in no rush to date anyone seriously, he is looking for someone sober. As you know, Ben has struggled with alcohol addiction for years. So, it makes sense why he would want to date someone who doesn’t drink as well. The source said:

“Right now, he is putting all of his time into work, but when he is ready he is looking to date a woman who is sober. His recovery family is urging him to date a woman in the recovery community. Ben being with a woman who drinks is not conducive to his sobriety.”

Take notes, Luciana! And good luck! We’ll see if her matchmaking skills work!

