Ben Affleck 'Seems Very Happy' Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce -- He's Been 'Done' With Marriage Since WHEN?!?

Nothing’s getting him down!

Ben Affleck‘s marriage to Jennifer Lopez may be over, but he doesn’t seem too down in the dumps about it! On Monday, a source told People the Argo star is “doing well and is very focused” amid the divorce, adding:

“He thrives when he has work projects. He’s been great when it comes to the kids too. He’s doing exactly what he wants. He seems very happy.”

Oof. “Doing exactly what he wants” — that sure sounds like a jab to J.Lo, huh? Not sure if that was the intent here, but ouch!

When not keeping busy with work or hanging out with his rumored new girl Kick Kennedy, the 52-year-old has also been seen out and about with bestie Matt Damon. The pair were spotted going out to dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday night. Ben joined Matt, his wife Luciana Barroso, and their kids at the Italian restaurant Toscana. A family meal with Uncle Ben. TMZ described him as having a “pep in his step” as he entered the establishment and he was even seen laughing with the valet while heading out. Look:

Not what you’d expect given his circumstances!

One reason the actor may be moving on so easily is because, per the People source, the Good Will Hunting star felt he was “done with his marriage” for months. It ended for him when he moved out of their marital home and into a Brentwood rental earlier this year. They were first discovered to be living separately in mid-May, and J.Lo’s divorce docs state they’ve been separated since April 26. So, he’s been done with the romance for a LONG time, even if the marriage was still technically on.

While he’s putting on a brave face in public, the confidant insisted Ben was “upset” by the split at the time though, especially his move from the marital mansion, adding:

“You could tell that he was upset about it though. He knew he was letting [Lopez] down. He felt very bad about it.”

But, ultimately, he felt it was the only option:

“He and [Lopez] just have very different lifestyles. He realized he would never be happy with her lifestyle. And he didn’t expect it to change.”

A different insider said the Air director can be “very moody and dark at times” — which has been a rumored reason for the breakup. His personality was just too incompatible for the Let’s Get Loud singer, who “appreciates life in another way. She’s very grateful for everything.”

We guess they’ve each had time to privately mourn the end of the marriage behind closed doors since way before the divorce was filed, but it’s still kinda surprising to see Ben moving on seemingly so easily! Do y’all think this is making the divorce even more painful for Jennifer?? Or do you think she’s just as over it as he is? Tell us your reactions (below)!

