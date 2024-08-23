The 'Final Straw' For Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Was THIS Decision -- A Year Before The Breakup!

Looking back at everything we’ve heard from them and about them, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck really were never meant to be. They just live their lives so differently! But personality and compatibility issues cause people to grow apart slowly. What was the “final straw” in their marriage??

On Friday, a source insisted to Us Weekly the couple did try to “make it work” by going to therapy! That’s something lots of us wondered. Unfortunately they found it was impossible to fix their relationship problems, the insider shared:

“It was more and more apparent they weren’t a good match. It boiled down to [the fact that] they are two different people.”

That’s a hard realization to make after so many years of trying to ignore their differences!

Innerestingly, once they chose to live separately amid their split, that’s when everything changed. With time apart from one another, it was hard to ignore the harsh reality:

“She came to the realization things weren’t going to change and they were incompatible. Spending time apart — it became obvious it wouldn’t work.”

Oof.

But what was the straw that broke the camel’s back though? Sure, living apart may have helped J.Lo realize the marriage was doomed, but issues really started a year earlier when they bought their dream home… turned nightmare mansion!

We’ve heard for weeks now that the Air director “never liked” the $60 million Beverly Hills pad — but it turns out his hatred was so deep, it played a HUGE part in the breakup! Damn!! A second insider dished:

“If there was one final straw, it was Jennifer convincing Ben to buy that massive mansion. It wasn’t what he wanted or who he is.”

Jeez! Purchasing a house is such a big moment for a family. Usually it signifies hope for the future, a commitment to putting down roots together. So sad this property caused so many problems — and it must make Ben equally annoyed now that they’re struggling to sell it! By the way, Bennifer purchased that home in May 2023, almost a full year before the date of separation — so that tells you how long things have been rocky. Dang!

FWIW, the pop star clearly prefers to live a more lavish lifestyle (and she’s got the higher estimated net worth to pull it off), so the red flags were always there. Ben just looked the other way — until he couldn’t anymore. Pointing out their differences further, the first source noted:

“Jennifer loves luxury, mansions, jets, yachts, red carpets and all things glamorous. Ben has never liked those things. Unless he is promoting work, he doesn’t like the spotlight.”

Too bad they didn’t come to this realization before tying the knot! They could’ve avoided a lot of heartbreak!

Thoughts? Are you surprised the mansion had such an impact on the marriage?

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN/Avalon]