Jennifer Lopez Marriage Was A Good Thing For Ben Affleck -- It Turned Him Into A 'Family Man Again'!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have experienced a lot of problems, starting right after they said “I do.” However, their marriage wasn’t all doom and gloom all the time! Something good came out of it!

On Thursday, a source close to the pair told People that while they were together, the 55-year-old actress helped him “become a family man again.” Throughout their relationship, they always made sure to prioritize family no matter what was going on! The proof is there, too! Over the past few months, we saw J.Lo show up for Ben’s kids even though the two were separated! The insider continued:

“Family is very important to both of them, and together they were family people — and the connection doesn’t end.”

Perhaps that is why Bennifer 2.0 was written in the stars! To help the filmmaker step back into that role again! Jennifer Garner must be thrilled about that…

Unfortunately, since Ben and Jen are getting a divorce, that means the two are tearing their blended family apart. The Hustlers star has twins, Max and Emme, while Ben is a dad to Violet, Fin, and Samuel. All of them seemingly grew close, making the breakup even more heartbreaking! However, they are reportedly handling the whole situation “fine.” In fact, they all are just “ready to move on” at this point. Damn.

Even if the children still hoped for Ben and Jennifer to rekindle their romance, it sounds like things just wouldn’t work out in the long run. As we’ve heard time and time again, they are just too different, something the People source reiterates:

“They are very different people. She’s super public and wants to go out, and he’s more of an introvert and is happy to hang out at home.”

It is no secret Ben hates being in the spotlight — despite his career as an actor and filmmaker. He has been very vocal about it, even during his relationship with Jennifer. While the Argo star may have thought he could deal with her love of fame at one point, he clearly became fed up with it. And they’re now over, seemingly for good. Oof.

Ben and Jen didn't get the fairytale ending they hoped for but at least he can walk away from his marriage knowing something positive came out of it! It wasn't all for nothing!

