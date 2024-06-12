YouTube Star Ben Potter's Tragic Cause Of Death Revealed

We now know the tragic way in which YouTube star Ben Potter died.

As we reported on Tuesday, Potter — who was known online as the Comicstorian — died at just 40 years old. The death was announced by his wife, Nathalie Potter, on this X (Twitter) account. She called his passing an “unfortunate accident,” and asked for prayers and support. Immediately afterwards, thousands of fans weighed in on the tragedy and shared condolences for the premature loss of the 40-year-old husband.

Related: American Idol Alum Mandisa’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Now, per People, the incident that led to Potter’s death has been identified: he was killed in a single vehicle crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado just outside the city of Fort Collins. Per a press release from the Colorado State Patrol that was given to the mag, Potter was driving south on I-25 at about 9:19 a.m. local time on Saturday. The CSP noted:

“The Windsor resident was southbound on I-25 at milepost 267.5 when his silver Toyota 4Runner traveled off the right shoulder of the interstate. He continued to cross over the frontage road paralleling the interstate before rolling his vehicle multiple times.”

Potter was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. However, he “succumbed to injuries from the crash while at the scene,” and before paramedics were able to render life-saving aid, per cops. He was the only occupant of the vehicle, too — and no other cars were involved in the crash. CSP investigators are now busy trying to figure out what caused Potter to veer off the road like that in the first place. A full investigation of the crash remains ongoing, but cops say that neither excessive speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash as of this moment.

So sad. We continue to send our condolences to Potter’s family, friends, and loved ones.

R.I.P.

[Image via Comicstorian/YouTube]