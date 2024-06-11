YouTube Star Ben Potter Dead At 40 After 'Unfortunate Accident' -- Details

YouTube star Ben Potter has died.

Potter was popularly known on the internet as the so-called Comicstorian, and boasted well over three million subscribers on the video-sharing platform. He was prolific in posting content about comic books, and regularly discussed both the Marvel and DC Comics universes in addition to creating audio dramas of comic books and posting them to his account. Doing so netted him tons of followers and hundreds of millions of views. But now, at just 40 years old, he has passed away. So, so sad…

The news was first broken by Ben’s wife Nathalie Potter on X (Twitter) on Monday afternoon. While she did not indicate the manner in which he passed, she did confirm that he died “in an unfortunate accident” two days prior, on Saturday. Taking to his account on the platform, she wrote:

“Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident. To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine. He was someone who would listen and make time for his loved ones. He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he’d reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it.”

She went on:

“He was my world and I need time to be with friends and family. I have so many things I need to figure out but firstly, I need to grieve. I ask that you respect my privacy as well as everyone else’s. Right now my priority is preserving everything he’s built and I don’t have any plans beyond that.”

And she concluded:

“His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn’t want it to end like this. Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube. The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive. We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I’m not about to stop now.”

Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident. To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for.… — Comicstorian/Mangastorian (@Comicstorian) June 10, 2024

Per People, Potter has posted nearly 4,000 videos on his YouTube account, including a final one (below) that went live just one day before his death:

We send our condolences to Potter’s wife, and the rest of his family, friends, and loved ones. What an awful, heartbreaking situation…

