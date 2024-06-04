American Idol Alum Mandisa’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Mandisa’s cause of death has finally been revealed.

Nearly two months ago, it was revealed that the American Idol alum, who rose to fame in season 5 of the reality singing competition, had sadly passed away. Few details were provided at the time, but her father John Hundley speculated a fall may have caused her death. But now we know for sure.

According to an autopsy report obtained by multiple outlets, the Grammy winner, who had been open about her mental health in the past, died of complications of class III obesity. Per the Cleveland Clinic, class III obesity, also known as morbid obesity, occurs when an individual “has a body mass index (BMI) of 40 or higher or a BMI of 35 or higher and is experiencing obesity-related health conditions.” She was reportedly 488 pounds at the time of her death.

Sadly, the report noted that the last time she was confirmed to be alive was “approximately three weeks” before being found in her Nashville home. Her friend was apparently the one to discover her body, in a state of decomposition. But still, a thorough autopsy was conducted, where no signs of trauma to the head or neck were discovered. A toxicology report also found no dangerous or suspicious substances in her system. Like local police noted at the time, foul play is not suspected, and her death has ultimately been listed as natural.

So sad. Our hearts remain with her family.

